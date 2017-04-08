Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner PDA As Lourd Picked To Star In American Horror Story

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner showed some serious PDA while soaking up the sun together on a romantic St Bart’s getaway. Us Magazine wrote that the new American Horror Story star and Lautner were spotted kissing during their Caribbean holiday where Billie and Taylor were “frolicking and kissing” and looking super happy together.

The Scream Queens costars were on a family vacation with Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi. Bozzi had some fun on Instagram when he shared a pic of Billie, Taylor, Billie’s father, Bryan, himself, and an unnamed friend all wearing cosmetic face masks to help fix the ravages of the Caribbean sun.

The family that masks together lasts together! Hello 4/3/17 #fresh #relax @praisethelourd A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Lourd’s father was married to Carrie Fisher, the Star Wars icon who played Princess Leia. Fisher died at the end of December, one day before Billie’s grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away.

E! News writes that although Lourd and Lautner really had no choice but to go public with their relationship as Taylor supported Billie after the double tragedy, the two have never officially commented or confirmed their romance. At the time, they were outed by Scream Queens costar Keke Palmer, who posted a pic to her Snapchat of Billie and Taylor kissing.

The couple is very private when it comes to talking about their heating-up romance, but they are comfortable enough with sharing some pics of their time together.

On Billie’s birthday, the American Horror Story star shared a photo that showed Billie and Taylor wearing “adorable” matching onesies, and she hashtagged the pic with #numberonesie. That’s about as official as it gets when it comes to relationship communication from the Lautner and Lourd.

#Repost @praisethelourd with @repostapp ・・・ ????????‍???????? happy birfday to my #numberonesie A post shared by Taylor Lautner Mania 2 (@taylorlautnermania2) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Earlier, there was a great photo of the two onscreen and offscreen lovers cheek-to-cheek, captioned, “Lovers Point.”

????????????#baelor A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Because Billie and Taylor are love interests in Scream Queens, fans are used to seeing them get affectionate with each other, but it’s not all that usual for them to be touchy-feely in public. The unexpected PDA in the Caribbean delighted Billie and Taylor’s many fans. One thrilled Twitter user and Billie Lourd fan said the pic of Taylor kissing Billie’s neck is adorable.

I love the pic at the beach where Taylor is kissing Billie's neck it's adorable???? #billielourd #taylorlautner #taylourd — isabella (@billieupdated) April 8, 2017

After the engaging moment of affection when Billie and Taylor could not keep their hands or lips off each other got close in the water, they cooled their PDA.

On the following day, the Daily Mail reports that the couple was “much more subtle and restrained” with each other. Lourd, 24, and Lautner, 25, spent some time relaxing with friends and, for the most part, they kept their hands to themselves.

Billie lourd ???????????? — tefi (@stefaniabedom) April 8, 2017

Their restraint didn’t mean the romance was in trouble though. When the group headed back to the yacht on a zodiac, Lautner carried Lourd’s bag in true gentlemanly fashion. Billie snuggled close to Taylor in the Zodiac and slipped her arm around his “broad shoulders.”

What do you think of Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner’s romance? Will the Scream Queens couple stick together off screen to become a real-life American love story?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]