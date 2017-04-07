‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3: Premiere Date, New Images, Plus New Cast Announced

Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has finally gotten a premiere date along with a bunch of brand new images. Also, new characters and spoilers for Season 3 are slowly trickling in.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

AMC made the Season 3 premiere date announcement for Fear the Walking Dead after the Season 7 finale of its companion program, The Walking Dead. So, fans can now mark Sunday, June 4, on their calendars and start counting down the days until Season 3 starts. The Season 3 premiere will consist of a double episode, as will the mid season finale which will air on Sunday, July 9. As yet, there is no news on when the second half of Season 3 will premiere.

The official synopsis for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is below.

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.”

Along with this news, AMC released four new images to go along with the three released prior to the Season 3 premiere date. You can view all seven of these new images below (the first three are the previously released images).

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3: Premiere Date, New Images, Plus New Cast Announced AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Season 3

AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Season 3, Alicia Clark

The images reveal some brand new faces that will appear in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead. While there have been some previous announcements about new cast members for Season 3, one newly released image shows two entirely new faces. So who are all of the new cast?

From the image shown in the gallery (also shown below), Lindsay Pulsipher will play a character called Charlene. Along side her in the group shot is Sam Underwood as Jake Otto. A third person is also shown in the image, however, his name has not yet been officially released by AMC. Although, judging by IMDb, it looks like that actor could be Hugo Armstrong, who is set to play Vernon Trimbol in Episode 3. It is unclear exactly how these new characters will tie into Season 3 of Fear, but, judging by the image, it seems they will be involved in conflict with someone as Jake appears to be trying to convince someone to stop what they are doing, possibly even trying to get someone to lower a weapon.

Previously, The Wrap made the announcement that Teen Wolf alum, Daniel Sharman, would be joining the Season 3 cast of Fear as a series regular. His character is called Troy and he is described as “having a wild temperament and suspicious of outsiders, who is charismatic with a cruel streak.”

Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead will see the rise of a new female villain. While AMC seem to be keeping this character, and the group she belongs to under wraps, International Business Times announced Emma Caulfield has been cast to fill this role.

Fear‘s showrunner, Dave Erickson, describes this new female villain to Comic Book below.

“She will become somebody, I think, who can rival any of the powerful characters we’ve had on the show or will have on the show.”

He also explains that Season 3 will explore what happens when Fear‘s family is “on opposite sides of the conflict.”

Season 2 newcomer, Danay Gurira, also recently opened up about her character, Luciana, and what to expect of her and Nick (Frank Dillane) moving forward into Season 3. When she spoke to Den of Geek, Danay likened Luciana and Nick to “orphans of the apocalypse.” However, the fact that Nick is an orphan by choice and Luciana is an orphan because her family died will likely be explored in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“In my case, I really lost [my family] and they’re not coming back. In Nick’s situation, he chose that. At some point, those are differences that will come to life, I think. I don’t know how they are going to play out. But there is a big difference in leaving someone by choice and losing somebody for real.”

AMC has released the entire web series that is set in the same world as Fear the Walking Dead, called Passage. However, as yet, there is no news on whether the two characters that survived will end up appearing in Season 3 of Fear. You can watch all 16 episodes of Passage via AMC’s website and decide for yourself if they are somehow connected to Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

