Scarlett Johansson Bashes Ivanka Trump, Calls Her A “Coward”

President Donald Trump’s influential daughter can trigger many descriptive words to come to mind, the least likely description anyone could have come up with regarding Ivanka Trump is “coward.” The first daughter has shown her ferocity and cunning alongside her father, the president as they strive towards their goal for the country. However, the Ghost in the Shell star Scarlett Johansson may have something to say about Ivanka, and it may come as a surprise.

Scarlett Johansson turned heads and inspired applause with her impersonation of the first daughter onSaturday Night Live. Apparently, a comedic impersonation isn’t the only thing up the Black Widow’s sleeves. According to Fox News, the Avengers star expressed her opinion on Ivanka Trump, stating that she found the first daughter’s behavior to be “baffling” and “cowardly.”

The 32-year-old actress took notice of the statements Ivanka Trump made during an interview with CBS News where the first daughter claimed that her impact on the White House will happen behind closed doors. Apparently, not everyone agrees on Ivanka’s take on things, especially since she was recently hired by the White House and even offered the official title of “Assistant to the President.”

Today's discussion with @realdonaldtrump, Vice President Pence, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon and 10 incredible women business owners was an important and meaningful way to celebrate the end of Women's History Month, as we praise their successes, acknowledge their challenges and understand how the administration can best support women (and men!) in starting and growing their businesses. I look forward to continuing to work together on this critical topic #WomensEconomicEmpowerment A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

“I don’t think that it will make me a more effective advocate to constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree,” the first daughter tells Gayle King. “And that’s okay. That means that I’ll take hits from some critics who say that I should take to the streets and then other people will in, the long-term respect, where I get to. But I think most of the impact I have, over time most people will not actually know about.”

The latter caused Scarlett Johansson to raise a questioning brow and later expressed her opinion on the matter during an interview at the Women in the World Summit in New York City Thursday as per People Politics.

“It was kind of baffling, I have to say” Johansson Began. “It was really baffling. You can’t have it both ways, right? If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly, right?”

???? A post shared by Scarlett Johansson???????? (@scarlettjohannsonn) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Apparently, the Ghost in the Shell star doesn’t believe that Ivanka Trump is hiding something following her statement about her influence being behind the scenes. Instead, Scarlett Johansson thinking something along the lines of Trump not wanting to take responsibility for her choices and influences.

“How old-fashioned! This idea that behind a great man is a great woman. What about being in front of that person, or next to that person, or standing on your own?” Johansson exclaimed. “I think powerful women often get concerned with this idea that they’re going to be seen in this unforgiving light – Screw that! It’s so old-fashioned, and so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

It appears that the spat between the two public figures goes beyond Johansson’s take on Trump’s “cowardly” stance. The tension is actually rooted to Johansson’s Saturday Night Live skit where she impersonated Ivanka Trump. The skit revolved around an advertisement for the perfume “Complicit,” whereas Ivanka, played by Johansson was the focal point.

The first daughter was not a big fan of the said skit and responded by telling CBS, “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.”

Meanwhile, Johansson admitted that she understands where Trump is coming from and the stresses and complications that go hand in hand with her position. However, she also believes that a good opportunity for Trump to make a significant impact is “just by being vocal.”

Johansson also admits that the entire “closed doors” situation Ivanka promotes baffles her, simply because she initially saw Ivanka as a very well-spoken, smart and intelligent woman.

