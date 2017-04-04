No, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev And Paul Wesley Are Not A Couple [Debunked]

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder always remain in the news because of their offscreen relationship. The new rumor suggests that Nina is currently involved with her other co-star Paul Wesley, and reportedly going to star along with him in The Originals Season 4.

An article from Celeb Dirty Laundry allegedly suggests that Nina is romantically involved with Paul ever since the actor broke up with his long-term girlfriend Phoebe Tonkin. The outlet further suggests that both Nina and Paul are going to share screen space in the coming season of The Vampire Diaries‘ spinoff.

Nina Dobrev And Her Relationship With Paul Wesley:

Vampire Diaries beauty Nina Dobrev was once in a happy relationship with her co-star Ian Somerhalder. During her earlier conversation with Teen Vogue, the xXx 3 movie star talked how easy it is for two people to get into a relationship if they are working together.

“If I wasn’t dating Ian, I’d be dating Paul. A lot of people who work together end up dating, so it wouldn’t be unusual, but I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with.”

Furthermore, the actress revealed her true feelings for Paul during her interview with MTV News and narrated the incident when she first met the actor. During the interview, Nina recalled the moment when The CW was auditioning for the role of Stefan’s and how she felt that he was the perfect actor to portray the role of Damon’s brother.

“Paul had this old soul, like a history that you could feel… he seemed like he’d been around longer, and knew more, and he had a grasp for the character different from anyone else.”

Having said that, Nina and Paul has always remained close friends and ever since Vampire Diaries ended, both the stars got busy with their individual projects. On the other hand, Celeb Dirty Laundry’s article went on to suggest that ever since Paul’s split with Phoebe, many fans are wondering if Nina and Paul are in a relationship.

The outlet did not mention their source in the article and did not even added any comment from the stars’ representatives. However, it mentions that Nina and Paul have not commented anything about their rumored relationship. So, it is safe to say that Nina and Paul are not dating. In fact, they both have never even dated each other in the past.

Nina, Ian And Paul Featuring In The Originals:

Meanwhile, the outlet also pointed in of its article that Nina and Ian returned to The Vampire Diaries to save their failing career. The online outlet pointed out that after quitting TVD after Season 6, Nina did grab some good acting roles but things are not working that well for Ian.

“A paying acting job is better than being unemployed and auditioning for bit parts. Ian is pushing 40, and let’s face it, not all that talented,” the report further read.

Celeb Dirty Laundry also claimed that there are chances that along with Paul Wesley, both Ian and Nina might end up returning to The Originals.

But according to show’s co-creator Julie Plec, this is not going to happen.

During her earlier appearance at San Diego’s Comic-Con, Plec talked about the crossover between the character of The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, and how it will be a bad idea for the storyline.

“I feel like what would happen if we did a crossover there would be a lot of back story, a lot of catch up, then they’d have to part ways again. No matter what we do with a crossover, it wouldn’t live up to the expectations,” she added.

[Featured Image by Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images]