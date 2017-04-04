Kristen Stewart Affair Was A Mistake? Rupert Sanders Tells It All

One of the most scandalous affairs in Hollywood was that of Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders, which resulted in her split with Robert Pattinson. To make it worse, the Snow White and the Huntsman director was married to English actress Liberty Ross at that time. After five years, the 46-year-old filmmaker finally talked about the cheating scandal.

“You never know what’s coming in life,” Rupert told Metro News. “Around every corner there’s something unexpected, and that’s life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes. I am bound to make more mistakes and I wouldn’t expect my life to be exciting if I didn’t.”

Not only was Kristen and Rupert’s relationship with their partners affected, even their career were almost jeopardized because of the affair. The website asked him if he got worried that the cheating scandal would take him off the top table which he worked hard for. However, he seems not bothered by the incident.

“If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse,” Sanders replied, “there would be no one making art.”

Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders’ affair came out when Us Weekly shared photos of the actress and her director making out in a secluded park in Los Angeles back in July 17, 2012. According to a witness, they were kissing like crazy and she was totally into him. Sanders was allegedly more cautious while she was lost in the moment.

“At each stop, he was all over her,” one photographer said of Sanders. “The duo would only take a break when they thought someone was walking by. It seemed like they couldn’t get enough.”

Before the PDA photos were published, the 26-year-old actress even went out on a date with her boyfriend Robert Pattinson twice. One at Hotel Café in Los Angeles on July 19 and at the Teen Choice Awards on July 22. After their secret affair came out, Kristen and Rupert released a public apology to their respective partners.

“This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry,” Stewart’s statement read.

“I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family,” Rupert told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.”

Unfortunately, their apology wasn’t enough to save their relationship with their respective partners. Robert Pattinson has moved on to FKA Twigs while Liberty Ross filed for a divorce is now happily married to Jimmy Iovine. Despite the split, the former husband and wife still share their two children Skyla and Tennyson.

During an interview with Marie Claire, Kristen Stewart admitted that what happened to her was a traumatic period in her early 20s. She had to deal with public scrutiny of her personal life after the cheating scandal that ruined her relationship with her Twilight co-star. Stewart has been in every tabloid and was even called a homewrecker for having an affair with a married man.

“The public kind of burned me at the stake,” Kristen said. “But that’s OK, I can take it. I’m not dead.”

“At one point, you just let go and give yourself to your life. I have finally managed that and I get so much more out of life,” Stewart added. “I’m really proud that I am able to move forward and not fall into every mental crater. That’s a new thing for me. Age has made me smarter and calmer.”

While Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders show regret on their affair, their former partners seem to have already forgiven them and moved on. During an interview with Esquire, Robert Pattinson revealed the most difficult part of his breakup with Kristen.

“It’s just young people… it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a shit?” he said. “The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict.”

Liberty Ross has also moved on from her ex-husband and showed no signs of bitterness despite his infidelity. She revealed in an interview with Harpers Bazaar that she and her family are all doing well and still remain a good relationship with Rupert.

“People need to learn to forgive,” she said. “I have no problem with anyone involved. I’m completely compassionate, I really am. No life is perfect, we all have our problems and issues and I believe that it’s good to be true to who you are.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]