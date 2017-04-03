Selena Gomez Wore Blue Nail Polish To Relay Secret Message At ’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere?

Selena Gomez reportedly wore a certain shade of blue nail polish to the 13 Reasons Why Netflix premiere in order to broadcast a secret message to her fans.

Selena Gomez was styled by famed celebrity stylist Kate Young for the premiere of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why in a metallic orange Oscar de la Renta mini dress, shoulder-grazing earrings, and one very important shade of bright blue nail polish.

Selena showed off her blue nails for the cameras to send a message to fans

According to Bravo, Gomez, 24, wore the electric blue nail polish for a very particular reason. Her nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted a photo to his Instagram account with a cryptic message about the nail polish.

“To find out what #nailcolor she’s wearing watch @netflix new series #13reasonswhy.”

The 13-episode Netflix series, executive produced by Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey, is based on the young adult novel about a teenager who uses clues to discover why a classmate committed suicide.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the color on Selena Gomez’s nails is called “Endless Blue” by Sinful Colors.

#Nail Inspiration @13reasonswhy #bluenails @selenagomez To find out what #nailcolor she’s wearing watch @netflix new series #13reasonswhy????????????#nailsbytombachik #manicure A post shared by Tom Bachik Nails (@tombachik) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Depression is often referred to as “feeling blue”

This shade of blue was chosen because it had a deep, emotional significance to the plot of the Netflix series.

The cassette tapes which the main character Hannah recorded her story on were marked and numbered in blue nail polish. She was also wearing the color on the last day of her life.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

More people need to talk about depression

Depression is a notable theme in the plot of 13 Reasons Why and it is also something that Gomez personally struggles with.

After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn’t be luckier we cast these two???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

The pop star infamously canceled the remainder of her Revival tour last fall in order to check into a rehab for 90-days to deal with her depression and anxiety issues which stemmed from her lupus diagnosis.

Selena said herself that dealing with her depression is a “daily struggle.” During her speech at the American Music Awards in November after taking months off, Gomez discussed the fact that she got help when she needed it and that more people need to be able to ask for help when they are suffering.

According to other reports by the Inquistr, Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, claimed that the time her daughter took off from the spotlight was extremely necessary.

@kicked2thecurbproductions my momma. I sit back and think about how much she has done and shown me.. it truly has blown me away. She teaches me most about life and I couldn’t be luckier to have a partner like her in life A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Selena found happiness and love again

The 24-eyar-old had a chance to focus on her own health and happiness and has even found love again with her new boyfriend, R&B singer The Weeknd.

Selena has been following her new beau, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, across the world on his music tour but left him to come to the premiere of her beloved project.

13 Reasons Why is a story close Selena’s heart. This was also the first professional producing work she had done with her mother, who has a background in production.

On the night of the premiere, Selena shared how “overwhelmed with pride and joy” she was with how the series had turned out.

Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn’t of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:24am PDT

