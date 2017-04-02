‘WWE WrestleMania 33’ Preview And Results With Live Videos Of Fan Reactions

If the WWE rumors are true and The Undertaker is retired by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, viewers can expect to hear a reaction from the WWE Universe not unlike the one Reigns received when he won the Royal Rumble Match in 2015. At the WWE Fall of Fame ceremony, Reigns was getting booed by those in attendance when he showed up on camera, as did Universal Champion Goldberg and even John Cena as he introduced Kurt Angle.

With just hours until the biggest WWE event of the year, fans are getting prepared for a 6-hour showcase, as the WrestleMania Kick-Off begins two hours before the official WrestleMania card. Which matches will go down as the most significant? Which WWE Superstars will get the biggest pops? Who will catch the fans totally off-guard with a big swerve?

Along with the preview that follows, the results of the matches will be posted on this Inquisitr page in real-time, along with live video of the fan reactions from inside the Orlando Citrus Bowl.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

It is being reported that Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker will go on last at WrestleMania 33, making it seem even more as if this could be the final match of The Undertaker’s career. The fans that show up to WrestleMania tend to prefer The Undertaker to almost any else on the roster, so if Roman gets the win, WrestleMania 33 could end with a very unhappy crowd.

Winner: TBD

WWE Championship Match

While the main event of WrestleMania isn’t anything new for Randy Orton, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has arguably the biggest match of his career. This match will prove whether or not WWE is ready to give Wyatt the ball and let him run with it, or if they’re going to fall back on The Viper, who has always been able to be a leader for WWE.

Winner: TBD

Universal Championship Match

Since Goldberg got the best of Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017 — not to mention WrestleMania XX — the Beast will be looking for his receipt. The big question is where both of these men go after this feud is finally settled.

Winner: TBD

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Even when John Cena isn’t competing for a world title, his matches at WrestleMania get treated like a main event. This year, he’s teaming up with his girlfriend Nikkie Bella to face The Miz and Maryse in a feud that has done as much for Total Divas promotion as it has for anything else so far. Many fans are hoping Cena will propose to Bella after they defeat Mr. and Mrs. Miz.

Winners: TBD

Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Both Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were a part of last year’s Triple Threat Match to crown the new WWE Women’s Champion. This year, they are joined by Nia Jax and Raw Women’s Champion Bayley.

Winner: TBD

SmackDown Women’s Championship 6-Pack Challenge Match

The WWE Universe was not happy when it was announced that Alexa Bliss would be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the WrestleMania Kick-Off show. When they protested on Twitter, the match was moved to the main card. Bliss defends the title in a Six-Pack Challenge against Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, Mickie James and Naomi.

Winner: TBD

Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

With rumors going around that AJ Styles could be traded to Monday Night Raw for Roman Reigns after Mania — and with Finn Balor expected to return to WWE programming any day now — there’s a chance that The Bullet Club could begin to form on the red brand. But at Mania, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defend the Raw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against Cesaro & Sheamus and Enzo & Big Cass. The real question is, however, if The Hardy Boyz will end up joining the match.

Winners: TBD

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

While AJ Styles had arguably the greatest 2016 of anyone in WWE, he is in a non-title match without any special stipulations at WrestleMania 33. Shane McMahon has always been good for at least one big spot in his matches, but with no special rules, will he still be able to deliver in his match against The Phenomenal One?

Winner: TBD

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

In this “Non-Sanctioned Match,” Seth Rollins gets a shot at revenge on Triple H. However, the fact that a special stipulation was added — and that Samoa Joe isn’t booked for a match — means this will probably end in a somewhat shady manner. It should be intense either way.

Winner:

United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens — former best friends — will come head-to-head at WrestleMania 33 as Y2J defends the United States Championship against The Prizefighter. As two of the best performers on the roster, this match could steal the show.

Winner:

Intercontinental Championship Match

While Roman Reigns faces The Undertaker and Seth Rollins faces Triple H, the third former member of The Shield will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Baron Corbin. It’s unclear what direction WWE is trying to go with The Lunatic Fringe at this point, but it’s no surprise to see Corbin in a title match at Mania considering the push he’s received lately.

Winner:

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Both Austin Aries and Cruiserweight Champion Neville make their official WrestleMania debut this year in Orlando. While Neville has been completely unstoppable since joining the 205 Live crew, Austin Aries is genuinely at a different level than all of the rest of Neville’s competition so far.

Winner:

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Regardless of how many people eventually end up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, everyone will be looking at Braun Strowman and The Big Show, considered to be the favorites. This could be The Big Show’s crowning Mania achievement, while Strowman could use it as one more step towards the main event scene.

Winner:

Where To Watch WWE WrestleMania 33

WWE WrestleMania 33 airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, April 2, at 7/6c. The WWE WrestleMania 33 Kickoff will begin at 5/4c and can be streamed live on all of WWE’s digital platforms, including the WWE Network, YouTube, WWE.com, and the WWE App. The WrestleMania Kickoff will be hosted by a panel consisting of Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry Lawler, and Shawn Michaels.

