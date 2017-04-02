Candace Cameron Bure Gets Support From Fans After Instagram Feud With Drag Queen

Candace Cameron Bure is getting some much-needed rest after a blowout social media feud with a RuPaul’s Drag Race champ. One day after she was slammed on social media by drag queen Bianca Del Rio and a ton of her followers, Candace posted a photo of herself laying on the beach in Malibu with the caption: “Mama’s getting some rays today. Much needed day of rest.”

Candace Cameron Bure was targeted by Del Rio and her fans after she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that said “Not Today Satan.” The phrase was made popular by Del Rio on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the reality star currently headlines a “Not Today Satan” tour. The popular drag queen also sells merchandise with the phrase on her website.

According to People, after Candace posted the snap, Bianca targeted her by calling her a “homophobic Republican.” Del Rio’s fans then trolled Cameron Bure’s page, inundating the Fuller House star’s post with negative comments and insisting that she was homophobic.

Cameron Bure finally responded to Del Rio with: “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart.”

“I’m not homophobic and [it’s] always sad when people think otherwise,” Candace wrote. “Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people.”

Candace Cameron Bure previously made headlines for a 2015 on-air clash on The View with co-host Raven-Symoné over a bakery in Oregon that refused to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding. At the time, Candace said she didn’t think the move was discriminatory and that the shop owners had every right to refuse service based on their religious beliefs.

“This is about freedom of association, “Cameron Bure said.

“[The bakery] had a problem with the actual ceremony because that — the ceremony — is what conflicted with their religious beliefs. They are saying that they stand for marriage between a man and a woman.”

Raven told Candace she refused to associate with her anymore, but the co-hosts hashed things out later.

Candace Cameron Bure has said that her views on homosexuality and gay marriage have been misconstrued.

“I’ll always fight for religious freedoms, but I think people misunderstand that when you do fight for religious freedom, in that particular case, it doesn’t mean that I personally would always respond the way the people in the case are responding,” Candace told the Huffington Post. “And in the same way if something, you know, conflicts with someone’s deeply held religious beliefs, we should have the freedom to not have to deal with that or be associated with it.”

At last year’s Television Critics Association panel, Cameron Bure said she will always be an advocate for religious freedom, and she added that she would be “100 percent on board” with a gay marriage storyline on her hit Netflix sitcom Fuller House.

“I’m an actress on a television show, and I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society today,” Candace said.

