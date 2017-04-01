‘WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando’ Preview And Results With Live Audience Reactions

On the eve of WrestleMania 33, WWE’s developmental league will present NXT TakeOver: Orlando, the biggest event of the year for the future WWE Superstars trying to make names for themselves at the NXT Performance Center in Orlando. One night after former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — and one night before former TNA World Champions AJ Styles, Austin Aries and Samoa Joe compete at WrestleMania 33 — former TNA Heavyweight Champion Bobby Roode will defend the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The first two NXT shows that were a part of WWE’s WrestleMania weekend in years past were incredibly successful, and Triple H looks to make it three years in a row with TakeOver: Orlando.

The fans that show up for WrestleMania and the following Monday Night Raw are incredibly raucous, and the crowd that shows up early enough for NXT TakeOver will be the most dedicated of all. In addition to Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, Asuka defends the the NXT Women’s Championship against Ember Moon, Aleister Black makes his long-anticipated NXT debut, and the Authors of Pain defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against DIY and The Revival.

Along with the preview of NXT TakeOver that follows, the results of the matches will be posted on this Inquisitr page in real-time, including videos of the live fan reactions from inside the Amway Center.

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — NXT Championship Match

One year ago, Bobby Roode was first seen on NXT programming when he appeared in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, the night before WrestleMania 32. Two months later, Roode would make his glorious in-ring debut as NXT toured Europe. Shinsuke Nakamura was the NXT Champion at that time, and he would go on to lose the title and regain it before defending the gold against Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. The King of Strong Style dropped the title to Roode that night, and this match-up at TakeOver: Orlando is Nakamura’s obligatory rematch.

Asuka vs. Ember Moom — NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka is arguably the most dominant female wrestler in WWE right now, despite the fact that she hasn’t yet graduated to the main roster. She remains undefeated during her stint in NXT, having won the NXT Women’s Championship one year ago when she defeated Bayley at TakeOver: Dallas. Unless WWE is planning on sending Asuka up to the main roster with her undefeated streak still in tact, Ember Moon seems like the person who will take the title from her.

Authors of Pain vs. The Revival vs. DIY — NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Just as Asuka and Bobby Roode have been unstoppable in their respective divisions, no one in the NXT tag team division has been able to slow the Authors of Pain down. They plowed through their competition in the Dusty Rhodes Invitational Tournament before taking the NXT Tag Team Championship. At TakeOver: Orlando, they face two sets of former NXT Tag Team Champions in a Triple Threat Elimination Match.

Three men enter… who will represent their team with a win? @thejohnnygargano @akamwwe @dashwilderwwe #WWENXT A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Aleister Black, known to some as Tommy End, will make his official NXT debut at TakeOver: Orlando against Andrade Almas, who is still struggling to truly connect with the NXT Universe. Black did make an unannounced appearance at WWE’s United Kingdom Championship Tournament when he got in the ring with Neville, the current WWE Cruiserweight Champion and former NXT Champion.

Tye Dillinger, Rederick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. SAnitY — 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

As The Wyatt Family appears to have finally dissolved on WWE SmackDown LIVE, Eric Young’s SAnitY seems to just be getting started. If the gimmick continues to work, it wouldn’t be surprising one year from now to see Eric Young competing for the NXT Championship, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and Nikki Cross in a match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Pool day with my best girl! ☀️???????? A post shared by Ruby Riot (@rubyriotwwe) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

Where to Watch WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando

NXT TakeOver: Orlando will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 1. The event will be broadcast exclusively on the WWE Network. The 30-minute WWE NXT TakeOver Preshow begins at 7:30 p.m. EST. NXT TakeOver: Orlando is scheduled to last two hours and will begin at 8 p.m. EST. For fans unable to watch NXT TakeOver live, the event will immediately be made available to stream on-demand.

