Shawn Mendes And Margot Robbie: ‘She Is The Most Perfect Woman In The World’

Shawn Mendes and Margot Robbie? It might sound like an unlikely match, but according to the popular 18-year-old Canadian singer, he would have loved to marry the 26-year-old Australian actress. Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley might object, of course, and what will Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ rumored love interest, have to say about her new competitor?

Last year, Shawn Mendes made his first visit to Australia as part of his worldwide tour. This week, Shawn announced he would be returning to Australia and New Zealand in November. In light of this, Shawn was interviewed by Kent “Smallzy” Small from Australian radio station Nova FM, where he made some surprising statements about his love for Margot Robbie, his feelings towards the people of Australia, and his plans to retire there.

Shawn Mendes and Margot Robbie’s connection came up when Shawn was asked whether he’s married or not. The host of the radio show came up with some of the most popular questions asked on Google regarding Shawn – and “Is Shawn Mendes married?” was one of the top questions.

“Definitely not married,” Shawn answered, but then had an idea. “Where is Margot Robbie from?”

The radio host then explained that Margot is originally from Melbourne, Australia, and suggested that Shawn marry her.

“I can’t, she just got married, but I would have. I think she is absolutely the most perfect woman in the entire world.”

Margot Robbie, who is mostly known for her role as Harley Quinn on The Suicide Squad movie, married assistant director Tom Ackerley back in December 2016. The two have been in a relationship for two years prior to their marriage, so Shawn Mendes is out of luck.

However, when Shawn does get married one day and possibly have kids, he already knows where he might retire in – Australia. He loves the beaches and the people there, despite the 15-hour flight from Los Angeles.

“I love Australia, it was a really, really nice experience for me. It’s such a beautiful place, the people are beautiful, like really beautiful, and they are beautiful in terms of their personalities – it’s a great place to be.” “It’s like you are in a bit of a dream world. I think that I would live there, honestly. I think I might retire and live there. When I have kids, maybe I’ll raise my kids there.”

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Oct 29, 2016 at 5:03pm PDT

But if Shawn Mendes can’t marry Margot Robbie, who is he going to have kids with? For a long time, there have been many rumors about a romantic relationship between Shawn and Camila Cabello, the former Fifth Harmony member.

Back in 2015, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released a successful single together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which reached the Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 list. Ever since their collaboration, rumors of their relationship have been flying around, with Shawn denying those rumors in an interview with People, saying they are just good friends.

“She is one of those people who is just very easy to connect with and still, to this day, is one of my greatest friends. We’re also so close with each other that we could say anything, and it wouldn’t make a difference. And that’s a friendship that you have to hold on to forever. We’re not dating – nor did we.”

But Shawn and Camila’s relationship rumors surfaced again this week when Shawn took to Instagram to post a throwback video of Camila and him doing a cover for Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me.”

“Found this gem deep in the iPhone videos,” Shawn wrote to his 20 million Instagram followers. “I love the ‘killed that’ face we both make at the end.”

Found this gem deep in the iPhone videos..lol i love the "killed that" face we both make at the end @camila_cabello A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

If Camila and Shawn Mendes were anything more than close friends, she probably wouldn’t have approved of Shawn’s feelings towards Margot Robbie. But for now, we’ll have to keep following the Canadian singer’s career, until we find out who he’s going to retire to Australia with.

