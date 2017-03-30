‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Did Negan Offer Jadis A Better Deal?

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale is only days away. With the introduction of several new communities, each with unique leadership, will one of those groups betray Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)? A lot of fans are speculating that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Scavengers were offered a better deal by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Is this the betrayal that was previously teased? What exactly will happen with this strange and creepy group?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

Fans were not sure what to make of Jadis and the Scavengers when they were first introduced. They kidnapped Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and then Rick nearly died fighting some spiked, armor-clad walker named Winslow. Only after Grimes “proved himself,” did Jadis consider his proposition. Jadis agreed that they would help fight the Saviors, but only in exchange for a massive amount of guns.

The Scavengers have rarely been seen since and viewers are starting to get an uneasy feeling about them. Did Negan offer Jadis a better deal? Will they end up double crossing Alexandria? This is what one viewer suggested in the comments section of The Walking Dead‘s Facebook post. The theory makes perfect sense, especially considering it was stated by McIntosh that Jadis likes to make deals, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Jadis enjoys bargaining and making deals more than anything else. My view of the character is that she wasn’t somebody who was in a position to be making deals in her previous life and now, it’s fun for her in the new world. I think we can expect a bit more of that gleeful bargaining from her.”

During the last episode of The Walking Dead, Negan mentioned that a “little birdie” told him something was brewing with Rick Grimes and the Alexandrians. Some viewers assumed Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) said something. However, that isn’t likely since Eugene was kidnapped before the war was even planned. Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) certainly didn’t say anything, either. This means that there is a rat outside of the Sanctuary walls and Jadis is the most likely suspect.

Back when the Scavengers were introduced on TWD, Jadis made it clear to Rick that she does what serves her community. It was obvious back then that she will take the best deal offered to her people. It only makes sense that Negan and the Saviors would offer her something better than some guns. Perhaps the Saviors can give Jadis an entire armory, offer her group safety, or give the group something else that they desire. There is also the chance that they were threatened to cooperate. However, Jadis doesn’t seem like the type of leader that would take kindly to threats.

“She would size him up like everybody else. It’s very clear with Negan that he wears his arrogance and psychosis on his sleeve. I think Jadis seeing him would know exactly what was up with him and she’d have to figure out how to handle that one. There’s nobody quite like Negan but then there’s nobody quite like Jadis. She would see him and know what was going on with him and certainly read him very clearly. There is no charming Jadis with the kind of nonsense Negan throws out.”

What do you think is going to happen with Alexandria and the Scavengers on The Walking Dead? Did they receive a better deal from Negan and the Saviors? Will Jadis double cross Rick Grimes during the Season 7 finale of TWD?

