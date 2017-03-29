BREAKING: Democrat Evelyn Farkas Admits President Trump Was Surveilled

Evelyn Farkas, who used to work as a diplomatic expert for President Obama, seemingly admitted that Donald Trump was being spied on by Democrats. Farkas was giving an interview on MSNBC when she made these admissions.

Evelyn told Mika Brzezinski that she’d told “the Hill people” to “get as much information as you can. Get as much intelligence as you can before Obama leaves office.” She then said, “I knew that if the Trump folks knew how we knew what we knew with their dealings with Russians, that they would try to compromise those sources and methods meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence.”

This, she said, worried her because “not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia.” And then, “I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew they were trying to get that information to the Hill. That’s why you have the leaking. People are worried.”

Evelyn Farkas basically says here that Washington elites were encouraged to leak information after Obama left office for fear that Donald Trump would figure out what was going on and try to shut it down. We know that he did figure it out, but he and his staff have yet to get very far in doing anything about it.

Not only were officials urged to leak information, they did, according to Farkas.

So far, Evelyn has not responded to the uproar her admissions have caused.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]