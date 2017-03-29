Samsung Officially Unveils The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ With Larger Displays

Following months of speculation and a ton of leaked images, Samsung announced its new flagship devices for 2017 – the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus a few minutes ago. The new devices feature a brand new design, larger edge to edge displays, and a new set of processors – making them the fastest Android smartphones on the planet today.

Let us check out what the new Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus look like.

Now that you have seen the press images let us now check out what the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus has on offer.

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Samsung Galaxy S8+: Display

As you might have guessed by now, the “normal” Samsung Galaxy S8 model is the smaller of the two and features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen which Samsung calls the Infinity Display. It has a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels, thereby endowing it with a PPI density of 570. The larger, Galaxy S8+ gets a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with the same 2960×1440 pixel resolution and 529ppi pixel density. Both the phones get Gorilla Glass 5 technology for scratch resistance, and not to mention Samsung’s always-on display feature that lets users check the time and glance over notifications without having to power the display on. Both the handsets also look extremely sleek and durable and are sure to attract a lot of attention from prying eyes.

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Samsung Galaxy S8+: Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ uses brand new processors based on a new 10nm fabrication process. Both the devices come in two processor options – depending on where you buy the handset from. One of the chips would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU while the other processor option would be Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset that will get the Mali-G71 GPU for graphics. The Galaxy S8 and the S8+ will come with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM as of now – although there is already talk about a 6GB RAM variant in the future. The Samsung Galaxy S8 devices come with 64GB of onboard storage with support for UFS 2.1 that would ensure faster file transfers. There is also an external microSD card slot for further memory augmentation.

Both the new devices will support 4G LTE networks and also come with support for Gigabit 4G LTE supports that can theoretically provide download speeds of up to 1Gbps. One of the things you would miss on this year’s Samsung flagships are the physical navigation buttons. Thanks to the larger display, Samsung has done away with the physical keys, and it is now a complete screen-only affair. This also means that the fingerprint scanner on the device has been moved to the back panel. For additional security, however, the Galaxy S8 gets an iris scanner. Note that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the larger S8 Plus are almost identical except for a few differences. One of the key differences is, of course, the battery capacity on both the devices. While the Galaxy S8 gets a 3,000 mAh battery, the larger size of the S8+ means it can accommodate a larger battery – 3,500 mAh in its case.

Both the phones are also IP68 water and dust resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Samsung Galaxy S8+: Camera

The Galaxy S8 and the S8+ would feature identical camera modules – both at the front and the rear. At the front, the devices get an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and Smart autofocus. The primary camera at the rear is a 12-megapixel “Dual Pixel” camera with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung already boasts of cameras that take some really good lowlight images. This is only likely to be bettered by the new phones.

The Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus is slated to go on sale in Europe starting April 28 – a month from now. The devices would be offered in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver color options. As for prices, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will sell for €799 ($859), while the Galaxy S8+ will cost you €899 ($967).

[All Images Via Samsung Newsroom/Flickr]