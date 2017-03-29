‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10: Will Sheldon Propose To Amy In Final Episode?

CBS has set the season finale date for The Big Bang Theory Season 10. The final episode of the current season airs on Thursday, May 11. The broadcasting network has also renewed the series for two more seasons, bringing the series total to 12 seasons. With Big Bang Theory Season 11 and Season 12 confirmed, it seems highly unlikely that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) will tie the knot this season, although there is a possibility that the former might finally propose.

You're invited! Mark your calendar for the #BigBangTheory season finale, May 11th at 8/7c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/kztAzX03bx — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 27, 2017

Sheldon and Amy met for the first time in The Big Bang Theory Season 3 finale. They met thanks to Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) creating a profile for Sheldon on an online dating site, where Amy, too, had registered. The couple has come a long way since that first meeting, and their relationship may have taken tortoise-steps to evolve, but it has reached a point where the next obvious step is engagement.

No one expected a geeky man-child like Sheldon, who often fails to detect or display emotions, to move out of his and Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) apartment and start living together with Amy. It was a huge step for someone who abhors change. Moreover, in the previous season of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon laid to rest the last vestige of his platonic relationship by having sex with Amy for the first time on her birthday.

Now that they have kissed, confessed their love for each other, separated and reunited, and are living together in sin like any other couple in New York, will Sheldon finally propose to Amy in the final episode of The Big Bang Theory Season 10? He already has an engagement ring kept in the drawer of his desk, which the viewers saw for the first time post his break up with Amy in Season 8 finale. Amy came to know about it when Sheldon’s Meemaw (June Squibb) visited them in Episode 14 of the previous season.

In December, Entertainment Weekly (EW) reported that The Big Bang Theory was “slowly inching toward” Sheldon and Amy’s engagement. At the time, showrunner Steven Molaro said that the couple’s living arrangement provided them an opportunity to explore a “boatload of fun stories,” adding that everyone knew about the ring, and he was excited to find out when they would get engaged.

Right now, there is such a new world of living together and what that means, and working that out. That’s offered a boatload of fun stories, so I don’t think we’re in a rush for an engagement. Everyone knows that ring is floating around. Who knows when? I’m excited to find out.

With Sheldon and Amy’s five-week living together experiment coming to an end soon, the former might have to take another big decision. Also, it looks like he can no longer move back to his old room, which has a new occupant — Raj.

It will be a befitting end to The Big Bang Theory Season 10 if Sheldon puts a ring on Amy’s finger in the season finale. The previous three season finales saw Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) crossing one relationship milestone after another. In Season 7 finale, they announced that they were engaged, and in the next season finale, the couple decided to get married in Las Vegas.

And in the Season 9 finale of The Big Bang Theory, Leonard and Penny decided to have a more formal wedding ceremony. It is now time for Sheldon and Amy to discuss marriage, and also for the former to propose to his girlfriend in his own quirky way.

Meanwhile, Sheldon and Amy will be seen collaborating on a science project in Episode 19 of The Big Bang Theory Season 10. CBS states that “Sheldon takes an interest in one of Amy’s neuroscience experiments, and the two decide to work on it together.”

Also, the episode will see Raj and Penny bonding over yoga and “girly” activities, and because of that, Leonard will feel left out and will be seen spending more time with Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 returns to CBS after a mini-hiatus on Thursday, March 30.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]