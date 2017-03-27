‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Predictions: Here’s What To Expect From The New Season

Netflix left House of Cards with perhaps most its explosive cliffhanger yet at the end of the show’s fourth season. Fortunately, fans of the Kevin Spacey political drama won’t have to wait much longer to find out what happens next, with Season 5 set to premiere on Netflix on May 30. With that in mind, we’ve put together our predictions for House of Cards Season 5.

This article contains potential spoilers for House of Cards Season 5.

House Of Cards’ Season 5 To Focus On Terrorism, Hint Of Donald Trump With New Showrunners? #HouseOfCards Read more: https://t.co/Vt6flnIBeG pic.twitter.com/0jjP5ATs16 — SK 엔터테인먼트 뉴스 (@AucourantNewsXX) March 24, 2017

The Beginning of the End

As mentioned, House of Cards’ fifth season is set to air later than previous seasons, which is in part believed to be because of a shake-up at the top of the show’s production team, following creator Beau Willimon’s departure at the end of Season 4. However, that shake-up may only be temporary if House of Cards comes to an end with Season 5.

According to Romper, a popular theory amongst the show’s fans is that the number of remaining episodes centers around the numbers in a deck of cards. There has, so far, been a total of four seasons, each comprising of 13 episodes, making for a total of 52 episodes — which is the same number of cards in a standard deck. Reddit user Changyang1230 claims that those 52 episodes now mean the deck of cards has been set and Season 5 “will be about how the metaphoric house of cards comes tumbling down.”

Expect More of Claire, Lots More

If House of Cards is hurtling towards its end point, Frank Underwood’s wife, Claire (played by Robin Wright), could very well be the one leading the charge. The show’s fourth season ended with Claire becoming Frank’s vice presidential running mate, and the upcoming fifth season could see her cast even further into the spotlight.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, now just a heartbeat away from the presidency, Claire could quite easily dispose of Frank and ascend to the presidency. In fact, Claire could then completely take over the mantra of the show’s lead protagonist and turn to the camera in the same way Frank has done over the course of the past four seasons.

That being said, disposing of its lead protagonist would be a bold move, even for House of Cards.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Premiere Date: When Does The Show Return In 2017?

‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Release Date, Teaser Trailer, And Everything We Know

Seth Meyers Compares Hillary Clinton To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Arya Stark

Watch out for Yates

With the romantic aspect of their relationship over, in Season 4, Frank gave his blessing for Claire to continue seeing Yates. However, it might quickly transpire that he doesn’t have Claire’s best interests at heart and is, in fact, using her in order to get closer to the center of power, especially with Claire now set to be elected vice president. Since his arrival on the show, Yates has remained a closely guarded character, after first appearing to be a friend to Frank, before ultimately sleeping with his wife.

Of course, while Frank did give his blessing for Claire to see Yates, there’s always the potential for him to become jealous. Claire and Frank had been incredibly close for a number of years, and Frank might not take so well to seeing another man with his wife and decide to kill Yates or even Claire.

House of Cards Season 5 Trailer is "Bringing the Terror" https://t.co/AJZea4Nv5X pic.twitter.com/M6F2MnHUsT — TVOvermind (@TVOvermind) March 24, 2017

House of Cards airs its fifth season on Netflix on May 30. As mentioned, the show’s fifth season will be the first since the departure of its creator, Beau Willimon, at the end of Season 4. It was confirmed in February of 2016 that Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who both joined the show in the third season, would serve as co-showrunners for the fifth season.

[Featured Image by Netflix]