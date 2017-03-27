Is Gwen Stefani Ready For An Engagement Or Baby With Blake Shelton?

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to star on The Voice, fans are wondering if they will soon become engaged or begin planning for a family.

Weeks after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their romance in November 2015, they began facing rumors of engagements and pregnancies and now, over a year later, those rumors have continued.

Just last week, during a conversation with Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, who has been with the series since it began, were confronted with the possibility of an engagement and right away, Stefani appeared to be on board with the idea.

Months before Gwen Stefani returned to The Voice for its 11th season, a source claimed producers had allegedly offered her and Shelton a huge bonus for potentially agreeing to get engaged on the show.

“They told [Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton] last season that there would be a huge bonus for them if they agreed to get engaged on the show and, of course, the offer still stands,” the insider told Radar Online.

At the time of the report, Gwen Stefani hadn’t yet been asked back to the show and according to the insider, Shelton was determined to get her to return to her coaching role.

“Blake told his bosses that he does not want to come back to work because he is just having way too much fun with [Gwen Stefani] while she is on tour right now,” said the source. “He is already asking them to bring her back for Season 12 and Season 11 hasn’t even started yet!”

A couple of months later, Gwen Stefani was confirmed for Season 12 and new coach Miley Cyrus was confirmed for Season 13.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began as they filmed The Voice Season 9 and has continued ever since. Even when Stefani takes time off from the series, she and Shelton’s romance remains evident through their frequent outings with one another in Los Angeles and their visits to Shelton’s hometown in Oklahoma.

As for Gwen Stefani’s potential pregnancy, nothing of the sort has been confirmed, but on the cover of a recent cover of OK! Magazine, a headline reads, “Gwen & Blake: Having A Girl.” The outlet even quoted Shelton as saying, “We had a lot of fun trying.”

“Sources believe Blake Shelton and mother of three (boys!) Gwen Stefani are having a little girl,” an insider reportedly revealed to OK! Magazine, via a report by Gossip Cop days ago.

The insider went on to suggest that because of the alleged pregnancy, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had reportedly called off their plans to get married.

“The pair’s inner circle is buzzing that they have something way more exciting on the horizon than a wedding: Gwen is pregnant with a baby girl!” the source claimed. “Everyone’s in a state of total disbelief. No doubt there were lots of tears and high-fives around the room and just a feeling of sheer joy.”

The magazine also teased a possible pregnancy announcement on The Voice Season 12.

“[Gwen Stefani] and Blake are more than happy to flaunt their love on The Voice. A source says they’d even consider revealing baby news on the show!” the magazine added.

However, in response to the OK! Magazine story, a rep for Gwen Stefani told Gossip Cop that the allegations claiming Gwen Stefani is “having a girl” and preparing to announce the news on television are “B.S.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]