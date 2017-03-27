Tyler Hoechlin ‘Superman’ Series Less Likely Now Than Before ‘Black Lightning’

As echoed by the superhero fans over at Collider, many people consider Tyler Hoechlin’s portrayal of Superman on Supergirl to be the best version of the character we’ve seen since Christopher Reeve’s. This version of the Man of Steel presents us with the hero we all remember from our childhood, meaning someone who wasn’t dark and brooding – unlike the somewhat grim Superman we got from Henry Cavill on the big screen.

But despite this very positive reaction to Hoechlin’s performance, any hopes that it might lead to a future Superman series have largely been dashed. The producers themselves have made it clear that they have no plans in the immediate future to do a spinoff series featuring Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.

There are probably a number of reasons for this decision. After all, The CW has a full slate of superhero/comic book-based shows as it is. Right now, they have Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and iZombie.

The principal individual behind The CW/DC television universe – Greg Berlanti – already has a lot on his plate. Juggling all of these shows and carrying out massive crossover events between them is no small feat.

Another reason why The CW and Berlanti’s team might be reluctant to introduce a brand-new Superman series starring Tyler Hoechlin is that it would be – paradoxically – extremely popular. In fact, it might be so popular that it could eclipse their efforts to promote Supergirl. One of the primary reasons producers were so reluctant to have Superman appear on Supergirl at all was the fear that Kara might disappear in his shadow.

But the most likely reason why the CW will not be moving forward with a Tyler Hoechlin led Superman series is that they are already adding yet another DC property with Black Lightning. As reported by Deadline, the CW has ordered a pilot for this potential new series, which would give them a truly stacked lineup of DC superheroes next fall if they pick it up.

So unless this series happens to fail – a highly unlikely event given the almost uniform success the DC superhero shows have enjoyed – there simply wouldn’t be room for Tyler Houchlin to play Superman. We’ll just have to be satisfied with his occasional appearance on Supergirl – and possibly some of the other CW shows.

