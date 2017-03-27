Black Adam Added To ‘Injustice 2’ Roster, Shattered Alliance Details

Injustice 2 looks to be getting a bigger roster, and it’s been confirmed that Black Adam will be on it.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Injustice 2 reveals, you’re aware that we’re receiving both old and new characters that will play their own part in the new game’s story. We’ve seen tidbits of what we can expect, and the latest trailer reveals the “Shattered Alliance” story line.

In a report by PvP Live, it’s been confirmed that Black Adam will be a playable character inInjustice 2. The brawler returns from the original title Injustice: Gods Among Us, and it doesn’t look like much has changed. As part of the Shattered Alliance trailer, one can only wonder what role he’ll play this time around. Black Adam is the antagonist to Shazam, so there’s no doubt that we’re going to see mischief from the magic-wielding fighter.

Black Adam revealed in Supergirl's story trailer‼️ #Injustice2 gameplay incoming? pic.twitter.com/Y8WGfQz8IY — MCZ | Princess 아나???? (@SMGxPrincessIRL) March 23, 2017

While we don’t get to see much of Black Adam, we do see that he faces off against Supergirl. We even get to take a look at his ultimate move, a devastating blow that ends with his opponent receiving a brutal bolt of lightning that sends them crashing into the earth below. Black Adam’s main focus in Injustice: Gods Among Us revolved around lightning and being able to play a defensive position. Apart from this, Adam is able to attack at both a short and long range. If this is any indication as to what we can expect in Injustice 2, players can look forward to finding familiar tactics with the villain.

The Shattered Alliance trailer also showcases Supergirl’s attempt at trying to atone for Superman’s actions. The former installment saw just how malevolent Superman could be in an alternate reality. While the ending shouldn’t be spoiled for those who haven’t gone through the game, we may be looking at a continuation of the first game’s events.

The Injustice 2 Shattered Alliance trailer also shows Superman facing off against Supergirl, leaving fans to wonder the reason for such a standoff. Blastr reports that multiple battles will take place as a result of the official synopsis, detailing villainous attempts to restore the first game’s point of conflict.

The official synopsis includes the ability to equip gear and customize characters in Injustice 2.

“The latest DC fighting game experience expands on the previous title’s larger-than-life showdowns,” the synopsis says. “Every battle defines you in a game where players personalize iconic DC characters with unique and powerful gear earned throughout the game. For the first time gamers can take control of how their characters look, fight and develop across a variety of game modes.”

Continuing in its official description, players get to see where Injustice 2 will take off and what we can expect to see from hero and villain alike.

“Injustice 2 continues the epic cinematic story introduced in Injustice: Gods Among Us as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together while struggling against those who want to restore Superman’s regime. In the midst of the chaos, a new threat appears that will put Earth’s existence at risk.”

The official synopsis concludes with some of the roster of the game, as well as the arenas where battles will be had.

“Players can play from the biggest DC roster ever offered in a fighting game, from classic fan favorites such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl and Aquaman to astonishing new villains like Atrocitus, Gorilla Grodd and Deadshot. Battles will take place across arenas that have evolved in scale and span across iconic locations such as Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis.”

The tides of battle are approaching. What side will you be on when the ultimate fight for good and evil take place?

[Featured Image By NetherRealm Studios]