Fans Furious, As SBS Cuts Off Song Hye-Kyo From Song Joong-ki’s PD Awards Speech

Last week, in Seoul, South Korean star Song Joong-ki was honored as the Best Actor at the PD Awards ceremony. The Hallyu heartthrob was recognized for his role as Captain Yoo Shi-jin the military drama, Descendants of the Sun.

While fans were thrilled to see their favorite actor on the stage to receive yet another feather in his cap, they were also saddened about the SBS broadcast, which cut off Song Joong-ki’s remarks about Song Hye-kyo in his acceptance speech at the PD Awards.

As reported previously by Inqusitr, during the acceptance speech, Song Joong-ki thanked Kim Eun-sook and Kim Won-seok, the writers of Descendants of the Sun. The actor also thanked the producers of the series for creating such an awe-inspiring drama.

Why (SBS)??Joongki mentioned Song hyekyo.U want cut itt?? #Dots not just Jk act alone ok! Im angry now #SongSongCouple — Miss June (@HuneyJArsenal) March 24, 2017

Like always, actor Song Joong-ki paid tribute to Song Hye-kyo, his beautiful co-star from Descendants of the Sun, for her support during the filming.

He said, “In Korea, actors always steal the spotlight—compared to the actresses. To me, this drama was a big project, as it marked by comeback to the entertainment scene after spending two years in the military. I want to share the glory of this award with my co-star Song Hye-kyo who shared the burden and constantly reassured me and gave me the confidence by being there for me.”

However, fans claim that when SBS broadcast the PD Awards event a few days ago, they cut of the bit about Song Joong-ki praising Song Hye-kyo.

One is not sure if SBS cut off the part about Song Hye-kyo because of time constraint or if it is due to biased coverage.

Incidentally, Song Hye-kyo failed to attend the SBS Awards in 2013 when she was nominated for the Popularity Award for her role in That Winter, The Wind Blows, along with her then co-star Jo In-sung.

“It will be hard for Song Hye Kyo to take part because of her schedule for the movie The Crossing, which is currently being filmed in Taiwan… She really wanted to be there, but the schedule was already out two months before and she can no longer be absent because she is in almost all of the scenes,” her agency had told All K-Pop.

Yet another reason fans might be furious about SBS cutting off Song Hye-kyo from Song Joong-ki’s speech is because most fans feel that the success of Descendants of the Sun is attributed to both stars equally.

According to some fans, it was their unified chemistry that made the military romance magical.

Be it an event or a public gathering, both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have made it a point to appreciate the efforts of one another.

At a time when rumors are buzzing online that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might be dating, fans find it unfair that SBS cut off Song Joong-ki’s remarks about Song Hye-kyo.

The enigmatic duo, who earned the nickname SongSong couple, were often seen gushing and blushing at public events. They often sat next to each other at awards ceremonies. Even at the KBS drama awards on December 31, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo doled out an in-love couple vibe. Dressed like a bride and groom, the duo looked like a match made in heaven.

Despite several dating and marriage rumors (post KBS Drama Awards), the actors have not issued a statement denying that the rumors are baseless.

Why do you think SBS cut off Song Hye-kyo from Song Joong-ki’s acceptance speech? Was it deliberate? Was it due to time constraint? Or was it a sheer accident? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]