‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Gives Preview Of Negan’s Death

The Walking Dead Season 7 is coming to an end and Daryl Dixon is primed to dance on Negan’s grave. At least, that’s how Norman Reedus sees it when he gave us some spoilers about what’s to come on the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

Just consider for a moment all that Norman Reedus’ character Daryl Dixon has gone through over the past five months with Negan and the Saviors on The Walking Dead. Not only is Dixon living with the guilt that his actions on the first episode of Season 7 caused the death of his best friend and his battle buddy, but he was taken prisoner and tortured by Negan himself.

Tortured for what he did? No, Daryl Dixon was tortured on Season 7 of The Walking Dead because Negan was in recruitment mode, not revenge mode. Negan is a practical leader of the Saviors in this post-apocalyptic world on The Walking Dead. He does not waste anyone or anything. People and labor have replaced money in the zombie wasteland.

So what was Negan’s primary objective when he “Easy Streeted” Daryl Dixon? That’s simple: he wanted Daryl to be one of his top lieutenants on The Walking Dead. But Daryl had other plans and in the face of certain death, he still would not say the words that would have ended the torture, “I am Negan.”

At the end of Daryl’s residency at the Saviors compound on The Walking Dead, Daryl did not just escape, but he mercilessly killed one of the Saviors that could have easily been spared. He left the compound with Jesus and that concluded Season 7A.

Fast forward to right now and Daryl Dixon is about to “Easy Street” his way back to the Saviors compound for some payback, according to Norman Reedus. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Norman Reedus talked about the Season 7 finale and how he and co-star Andrew Lincoln did a little dance when they read the finale script for Season 7 of The Walking Dead.

“I was like, ‘Yes, let’s get back to it!'” Norman Reedus told EW about the script for the Season 7 finale. “It’s nice to finally let a window open up in this room and let some of this air out of here, and it’s nice to get some freedom and some dirt underneath your feet and start running towards killing this guy.”

Killing Negan on The Walking Dead might seem like an obvious choice and likely path forward for the core characters. But fans of The Walking Dead know that there is nothing easy about killing an evil TV icon like Negan. More to the point, Negan plays a major role in storylines that are coming up after the fall of the Saviors and the rise of the Whisperers. As a matter of fact, Negan is a key character in getting the Whisperer war started.

We won’t get into any more details on the Whisperers at this point, since The Walking Dead on AMC is still quite a way back from that content. But it is much more exciting to talk about how The Walking Dead on AMC is going to differ from the comic book source material conceived of by producer Robert Kirkman, which includes Norman Reedus himself.

Is it possible to kill Negan on the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead and still maintain continuity moving forward that syncs up with the Whisperers like Norman Reedus says? The short answer is yes, but then again, no.

Yes, it is possible to kill Negan in the Season 7 of The Walking Dead and still build alternate storylines that can sync up the details in the comic book. But no, Negan is not going to die and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s contract with AMC and The Walking Dead is not going to be breached.

Killing Negan is a process and it will not conclude prematurely on AMC’s The Walking Dead. It will be something that fans of The Walking Dead will cheer for, but it will not be without consequences and sacrifice by Rick and the core.

