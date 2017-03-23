‘Walking Dead’ 7×15 Photos: Eugene Conflicted, Will He Save [Spoiler]?

The Walking Dead has several different storylines happening right now. One of those includes Dr. Eugene Porter, portrayed by Josh McDermitt. Fans were sure that Eugene was just playing an act for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. However, after last Sunday’s episode, viewers are starting to wonder. In Season 7, Episode 15, photos suggest that he might be conflicted. Will he save a certain person who risked their life to get inside the Sanctuary?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the zombie apocalyptic TV show.

Meanwhile, at the Sanctuary… #TWD #BTS A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eugene decided to join Negan and the Saviors. However, it wasn’t because he wanted to switch sides, or at least that is what fans thought at the time. He is weak and isn’t really capable of surviving the zombie apocalypse by himself. He has always relied on others to protect him. When facing Negan, he only thought of self-preservation and accepted the offer to join the club.

However, fans of The Walking Dead could not help but notice how comfortable Eugene has gotten at the Sanctuary. Maybe it’s the endless supply of pickles, perhaps it is having his brain appreciated and having a purpose. Or, he could just be trying to stay alive and feels that he has a better chance of living if he is on Negan’s side.

AMC released sneak peek photos for next week’s episode, titled “Something They Need.” In the images, Eugene looks conflicted and seems unsure of what he should do. Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) is also featured in the pictures and it looks like she might have gotten caught by the Saviors. Will Eugene do the right thing and save his friend? Or is he too afraid of doing something to anger Negan?

Spoilers Guide shared the synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15. It doesn’t reveal much and has more to do with Tara Chambler (Alanna Masterson) leading Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a few others to Oceanside. However, there is something about a heartbreaking decision. Whether that has to do with Eugene, Sasha, or someone else is unknown at this time.

“A group of Alexandrians embarks on a journey; one member of the group must make a heartbreaking decision.”

In the images for the next episode of TWD, Eugene looks hesitant, concerned, and conflicted. He is standing in front of the ” dips**t training center.” Other photos show Sasha is sitting inside of a room and she doesn’t appear to be too happy. Is Sasha inside of the training center? Is Eugene wondering if he should save her or mind his own business?

“We are Negan.” #TWD #regram @austinamelio A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:22am PST

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Sasha and Rosita (Christian Serratos) went to the Sanctuary. They tried to save Eugene, but he refused to go with them. After he ran inside, a group of the Saviors came rushing out. It appears Eugene might have told them intruders were at the gate. However, looking at his face when he told Rosita and Sasha he was not leaving, it wasn’t defiance. He genuinely looked like he was pleading with them to leave. He may have switched sides (or is pretending), but doesn’t want to see his friends get killed.

On the last episode of Talking Dead, 62 percent of viewers polled blame Eugene Porter for not leaving the Sanctuary. The week before, 89 percent thought Josh McDermitt’s character was still Team Alexandria. Co-executive producer Denise Huth discussed Eugene on The Walking Dead and his recent decision.

“Eugene fully recognizes that if I can be valuable to this man, I will never have to be scared again.”

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 15 photos? Does Sasha get caught by Negan and the Saviors? Will Eugene Porter save his friend, or will he allow her to be tortured and/or killed?

