Woman Says Flouroquinolones Antibiotics ‘Will Ruin You,’ Gets 40K Facebook Likes

The blog post titled “This antibiotic will ruin you,” published on by website Mountains and Mustard Seeds, is getting plenty of attention. That’s because the writer claimed antibiotics can be harmful, even those antibiotics given to people for sinus infections, urinary tract infections, skin infections, surgeries, and more.

The writer went on to list the family of antibiotics that she claimed could cause plenty of damage to the human body and cited an FDA warning in her article. Indeed, her blog post is seemingly gaining more buzz on social media than the initial FDA article titled “FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA advises restricting fluoroquinolone antibiotic use for certain uncomplicated infections; warns about disabling side effects that can occur together.”

“Cipro, Levaquin, Avalox, nearly every generic ending in ‘quin, oxacin, ox,’ …are all part of a large family of antibiotics called ‘Flouroquinolones.’ The FDA finally updated their warning on these antibiotics as of July 2016. They site ‘multiple system damage that may be irreversible.’ Permanent you guys. Here is the link for the warning if you are a doubting Thomas. Take a gander real quick if you are reading this with an eyebrow raised. Trust me, I wish I had been given the opportunity to soak up this information before it was too late.”

The blog post includes the following photo.

The writer goes on to say how several rounds of Cipro changed her life.

“In 2010, I took Cipro for a UTI and it changed my life forever. A round of antibiotics literally changed the path I was walking, into a path that I couldn’t even crawl on. Multiple spontaneous tendon and ligament ruptures, spinal degeneration, and arthritis that is widespread.”

She describes having 20 surgeries over the past seven years. As reported by Trendolizer, the blog post has gotten 36,500 Facebook likes.

The writer called the class of antibiotics ones that should have been used as last-resort antibiotics, not ones doled out for common, everyday types of infections. The Flouroquinolones are described as a waking nightmare by the writer, who wrote about hearing tendons torn in her shoulder as if they were taffy candy being ripped. Depression and thoughts of suicide could also be one harmful side effect, she writes, although she didn’t experience those negative effects.

Flouroquinolone antibiotics can have an effect on the blood flow of everyone who takes them, claims the writer, who said she “fell apart” the fourth time she took a round of Flouroquinolone antibiotics. The writer claimed that she is forever changed by the antibiotics that left an effect upon her that had no cure. She only writes about her faith in God helping her made it through the horror of her experience. At this point, the writer believes her Flouroquinolone horror story happened to her so that she could warn others about the potential danger of the antibiotics.

After including a bunch of links to Flouroquinolone warnings, the writer wrote about her seven-year-long journey visiting doctors and specialists.

Flouroquinolones and the potential damage that they can have make the writer anxious when she thinks of people she might know taking Flouroquinolones. She wrote about receiving prayers from folks in her church, and how James 5:14 instructs the sick to receive prayer from the elders of the church, who should “pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord.”

Her forthcoming book, The Magnificent Story of a Lame Author, should be published in six to eight weeks, wherein the author may detail the message her young son said he received from God about his mother, when the then 8-year-old boy said God told him his mother would be healed, but she would have to be patient.

