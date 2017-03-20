‘Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’ To Be Easy To Pick Up & Play, Developers Say

Information regarding Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite has been few and far between. However, it appears that developers have given fans a tidbit of information that could please the masses while they wait for more.

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, Capcom’s latest project in the fighting game series, has given enthusiasts understandable hype. We’ve been exposed to some of the wildest shenanigans in Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3. But as with all things, every game has a limit. We’ve seen new fighting game tactics rise here and there, but it appears as though Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is up next in a long line of fighting game tournaments and new exploration.

In a report by PC Gamer, it’s been discussed and confirmed that developers believe that Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite will be easy to pick up and play. Such a fact can be a double-edged sword. The game already has a simpler feel than its senior. While there is no three-on-three action to be had, developers have stated that this is for a reason. Capcom is looking to make two-on-two combat just as unique, though we haven’t heard much in that department since trailers have been released.

Just five of the infinite reasons to revisit Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: https://t.co/csNHbarKxd pic.twitter.com/BcifQSx60O — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) March 7, 2017

Regardless of this, Marvel Vs. Capcom has always been known for its crazier tactics. We’ve seen players like ApologyMan perform inescapable combos with characters like Firebrand and Super Skrull. We’ve seen Justin Wong’s Akuma come back from the brink of death with little more than a pixel of health. These players honed their skills to pull off such abilities, but it was Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 that made it possible. With that said, will simplicity kill the unique playstyle of the game?

Capcom Europe COO Stuart Turner discussed Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite, mainly that it would be a great introduction to the fighting game genre.

Turner had this to say in regards to Marvel Vs. Capcom and its potential release.

“Marvel vs Capcom fits into this as a great introduction to the genre as a whole, far more simplistic and technically easier to pick up and play,” he explained.

“And obviously having some of the best known characters on the planet from the Marvel Universe has huge appeal especially to that younger new audience we’re keen to bring in.”

Is Turner implying that Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite will cater to those of the younger demographic? Possibly. Fighting games come with the ability to press buttons or perform complicated maneuvers through flawless execution. Will we be denied the latter due to the game being brought in as an introductory title?

Capcom Says Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite Is "Simplistic," Street Fighter 5 "In A Good Place" https://t.co/DjliXIU9eb pic.twitter.com/N4usJ1ElJ1 — GameSpot (@gamespot) March 17, 2017

This wouldn’t be the first time that such a thing has been done. Street Fighter V is far more simplistic than the previous Street Fighter IV. While it remains to be seen whether or not the majority is pleased with this knowledge, the speculation will most likely be reserved with such a big title on its way. PvP Live reports that such a direction could be tied to the spectator appeal of fighting games. While there are many fighting game players, there are even more fans who love to gather and watch the most intense matches take place. With this in mind, it would be a smart decision for Capcom to make the game more accessible to draw numbers.

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is still projected to have extremely high sales. The name alone, combined with a cast that player and fan alike can agree will be plentiful, is almost guaranteed to keep up with the hype.

How do you feel about the fact that Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite could possibly be a much simpler game than its senior? Do you believe that this is the right direction for Capcom? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Capcom]