Johnny Depp $30,000 Monthly Wine Budget Sign Of Alcoholism? Unlikely

Johnny Depp’s financial woes and spending habits of the past were laid out on the table for all to see when his former management team countered the star’s lawsuit and defended their job as Depp’s financial advisers, stating that it was the actor who would not heed their advice.

TMG representatives made allegations about Depp’s outrageous spending habits which shocked the masses and brought to the surface the possible reasons that Johnny has found himself in a bit of a financial mess. Ironically enough, claims by his former management team and Johnny’s own account regarding owing millions in taxes and being in debt came after Johnny was crowned as Hollywood’s most overpaid actor by Forbes.

International Business Times reported the claims made by TMG, sharing that Depp’s spending habits included ” blowing $30,000 per month on expensive wines, $75 million on 14 residences worldwide and $18 million to renovate a 150-foot yacht.”

Alarm bells have been set off regarding the astronomically high price that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been spending monthly on wine, and now there are rumors swirling that the star has a bit of an alcoholism problem.

However, as a Hollywood leading man who has made $300 million alone from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and who is simply an individual who enjoys collecting as opposed to consuming said wine, Depp is likely not addicted and simply is in the habit of appreciating and purchasing wine to add to a collection.

“…while a $30,000 monthly wine expenditure might be too much for most people, this is not the case for Depp who made $300 million from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise alone. The actor enjoys both collecting and consuming wine, so spending this much for alcohol is naturally part of his expenditure and might not be noteworthy.”

In addition, it’s worth noting that often one bottle purchased by the star has gone for over $100,000, which means that the average purchased monthly does not mean he is buying and consuming a large amount of wine, but instead a small number of very pricey bottles.

The publication goes on to share the details in regard to the vino that Depp appreciates and tends to purchase.

“He once mentioned that among his favorite wines were the Pétrus and Château Cheval-Blanc. The former is priced at $2,500 per bottle, while the latter goes for $135,000 a pop. Considering Depp only purchased Pétrus, specifically 12 bottles in a month, his consumption could be nothing more than two glasses a day. It’s hardly a binge. In addition, he may also store the wine or give them as gifts.”

That being said, no, Johnny Depp does not have a wine addiction problem, and he is not an alcoholic based on these details. The star simply knew he had a large income and enjoys specific wines that are quite pricey.

The actor has been in the spotlight for various negative reasons over the past year. Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard endured a very public and dramatic divorce after Heard filed for divorce last May and also accused the star of domestic abuse. Heard then sought a restraining order against Depp, which she was granted.

The former couple then came to an agreement that meant Depp would pay $7 million to the actress, yet it seemed he was hesitant to pay. The recent financial drama is likely part of the reason that the actor was not initially willing to fork over the full settlement amount.

Following the divorce agreement being made, Depp began selling a number of his lavish properties, including various condos in Los Angeles and the large estate in France that he and Vanessa raised their two children at, as Entertainment Tonight shared in December.

