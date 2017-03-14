Janice Dickinson Says She Should Host ‘ANTM’, Tyra Banks Won’t Last on ‘AGT’

Janice Dickinson is the world’s first supermodel, and she knows the business inside and out. In a recent interview on the Domenick Nati Show, Janice opened up about her time on America’s Next Top Model, the modeling industry in general and what she thinks of former host Tyra Banks.

During the brand new interview, Janice gushed for quite some time about her new husband, Dr. Rocky Gerner. Based on what she had to say about him, Janice has managed to find quite the catch, and the story about how they met is pretty sweet. Apparently, they were hooked up on a blind date after she met his son in a gay bar.

After Domenick was able to change gears and talk to Janice Dickinson about trending events, he asked about the latest season of America’s Next Top Model. While Janice claimed that she no longer watched the show, she certainly knew a lot about it, including gossip that Rita Ora may not be making a return to the show.

“I heard Rita Ora got the boot,” Janice said. “She should rehire me, and I’d turn that whole enterprise into like number one show on TV. I could host that whole show with my eyes closed.”

Janice also charged that much of America’s Next Top Model isn’t even real, claiming that the winner gets picked way before the finale and that the judges have very little to do with it. Instead, she says it is the sponsors who decide who will be winning on the show, which does make some sense when they are offering up contracts and giving the ANTM winner a job with their company at least temporarily. Of course, knowing that the competition has already been decided possibly before any of the contestants even step foot on the ANTM stage is pretty disappointing for those of us who actually enjoy the show.

“I think the sponsor chooses the model… All these shows are rigged,” Janice claimed. When asked if she experienced the sponsors having the final say in who wins, Janice said, “Of course they do!”

“I can’t get sued by saying this because I lived through it. And I saw what was happening. I was on there for five seasons. Maybe Tyra will come in next year and give the crew more than a bunch of Big Mac burgers from McDonald’s for their Christmas presents.”

News that Tyra Banks was just named the new host of America’s Got Talent seemed to surprise Janice Dickinson, who then asked if she replaced Heidi Klum. “I give it a few weeks,” Janice said after saying that Tyra won’t last on her new gig. She also made it clear that she was “never girlfriends” with Tyra Banks, just that Tyra was her boss for a minute and that they have not stayed in contact.

As far as the new crop of supermodels, Kendall Jenner, as well as Gigi and Bella Hadid, she said they are definitely not supermodels. Janice explained that she doesn’t follow anyone regarding models these days, but she does still get all of the magazines, so she sees and pays attention to the trends that are happening in the fashion world.

“No, I don’t think they’re supermodels. They’re not. If you have a hit TV show, you too can be on the cover of American Vogue.”

“[Gigi Hadid] is a lovely girl with too many moles on her body,” Janice said, “If you see how thin Bella and Gigi are right now, even Kendall… [in] 6 months they’re going to be emaciated and one of them’s going to come down with anorexia nervosa for sure. Let’s give models a fair shot, just because they don’t have social media rings and they weren’t born with silver spoons jammed up their butts. I’ve never heard any of them speak, have you?”

There is no denying that Janice Dickinson has a great understanding of many aspects of the modeling world. Would she make a great replacement host for America’s Next Top Model? Should Tyra Banks hire Janice to take it all over? Tell us what you think of the Janice Dickinson interview on the Domenick Nati Show in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]