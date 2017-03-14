Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce Off, Money To Blame? [Rumor]

The question of whether or not Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will follow through with their divorce, which has been temporarily called off, has been swirling around the internet with no definitive answer. Could money be to blame? The iconic couple separated shortly after their 10 year wedding anniversary. At that time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner issued a statement that read, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce.” Since the public statement they issued, Affleck and Garner have been relatively silent about the filing of divorce papers.

Ben and Jennifer have been photographed together at several different events. Early last month, they were seen heading to church with their three children, Violet Affleck, 11, Seraphina Affleck, 8, and Samuel Affleck, 5. According to reports from E News, Ben Affleck has yet to move out of the family home that he shares with Garner, and he still considers it his primary residence. Recently, fans and reporters have contemplated whether or not the divorce is off for now, or even forever.

Nearly two years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their intention to divorce, the couple has yet to file. There has been speculation that they may be holding off on their divorce for financial reasons. According to Market Watch, if they temporarily called the divorce off for financial reasons, it could be one of the wisest financial decisions they could ever make.

If Garner and Affleck end up filing for divorce in the future, waiting 10 years before signing the divorce papers makes sense financially. Individuals who remain married for 10 years or more can claim spousal social security benefits based upon the earnings of their ex-spouse. The claimant must remain unmarried to receive these benefits. Considering the love that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have shared, remaining unmarried in the future may not be an issue. According to Jennifer, even since the separation, Ben is the love of her life.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him, and I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. [Without love] you can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life.”

Ben Affleck is expecting royalties from forthcoming work or roles, such as his role in The Batman, and according to IMDb, future work in Witness for the Prosecution and Thirst have been announced. Waiting until the income has been earned from these roles before completing the divorce will benefit Jennifer Garner and their three children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are relatively quiet about their personal lives. Divorce is not a private matter and could mean shedding light on potential spending habits and income taxes. Where celebrity marriages are concerned, the public scrutiny can be overbearing.

Oftentimes, people settle outside of court to avoid the spotlight. According to Fran Walfish, a Beverly Hills psychotherapist, when children and parenting rights are concerned, this can be difficult to accomplish.

“Virtually every divorce turns into a fight over money or kids, no matter how amicable the split seems. Disgruntled exes often turn their disappointment and disillusionment into the ‘War of the Roses.’ Everyone loses and the children pay the highest price in the battle.”

Waiting before a divorce can bring forgiveness, empathy, and sometimes even regret. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have not only held the divorce off, they have managed to not argue publically about custody or finances.

In fact, E! reported that the relationship between Affleck and Garner “is very fluid and nothing has really changed.” Sources state that the couple has been working on their relationship in the years since their public separation.

“There have been times when reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But, it’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

