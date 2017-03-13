‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12 Begins Filming With New Wife?

The 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County has reportedly begun filming with a new cast member.

Although Bravo TV has yet to confirm any casting news for Season 12, the Bravo Connoisseur shared a photo on March 12 which reportedly featured a new wife named Peggy filming scenes for the reality show in Southern California.

While Peggy’s face isn’t revealed in the photo, a cameraman is clearly seen as she walks toward an exotic car with sky-high heels.

At the time of the tweet, no other details were given about Peggy, but there have been other photos of the rumored new housewife shared on Twitter, and in one particular photo, shared by Real Housewives 101, the woman was seen with a few family members.

Real Housewives 101 also appeared to break the news of Peggy’s identity in the first place, revealing her last name as “Sulahian.”

Earlier this month, All About the Real Housewives shared details about Peggy Sulahian, revealing the alleged new member of The Real Housewives of Orange County would be joining returning housewives Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds and Lydia McLaughlin for the series’ 12th season. The outlet also noted that Sulahian was an Orange County resident who reportedly sells Rodan & Fields beauty products. There have also been reports of a career in real estate.

“Peggy is spitfire who will bring a lot to the show,” a Real Housewives of Orange County insider revealed to the outlet.

She’s “feisty,” added another source, and will be a “great addition to the [Real Housewives of Orange County] Season 12 cast!”

Peggy Sulahian and her husband Diko have reportedly been married for 21 years and have three children. As All About the Real Housewives revealed to readers, Diko owns the WTW Corporation and is the founder of Giovanna Wheels, a popular brand of many celebrities, including Justin Bieber.

New housewife Peggy and Fam with #RHOC cameras in tow… RTpic.twitter.com/ofuy2nxmBm — RealHousewives101 (@RHousewives101) March 4, 2017

Earlier this year, after appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County for five seasons, Heather Dubrow announced that she would not be returning to the show for Season 12.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Heather Dubrow explained to Entertainment Tonight in January. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

“First of all, my kids,” she continued. “My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

A short time later, a report confirmed that former housewife Lydia McLaughlin, who left the show after being seen for just one season, would be rejoining the series for Season 12.

“[Lydia] seems really excited,” an insider told Us Weekly last month.

After leaving the series after its eighth season, Lydia McLaughlin announced she was pregnant and in November 2014, she and her husband, Doug McLaughlin, welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Roman. The couple also shares two older sons.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]