‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa On Life Under The Sea And His Mad Sword Skills [Video]

One of the most compelling aspects of filming a live action Aquaman film has to be the creation of an underwater world, one in which star Jason Momoa will spend much of his on screen time. For curious DC fans, Momoa opens up about what it has been like to create a whole new world for Aquaman and how he has prepared for his role, which he reprises for the first time, since appearing in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sharing the physical challenges of playing Aquaman, Jason also filmed a short video in which he practices his sword fighting skills.

Jason Momoa Dishes On Creating A New World For Aquaman

There’s more to creating Aquaman‘s world than simply devising an underwater society. As IGN shares, Jason Momoa found many interesting and unexpected aspects to playing the aquatic superhero, including his supernatural abilities. Momoa admits that one of the things he found to be “cool” about his character is the way Aquaman has learned to tap into natural abilities forgotten by most civilized communities.

“[Aquaman] taps into the native culture and that’s something that we’re only taught a little about, so there’s a lot of interesting things,” says Momoa.

About the sea, though, Jason says that’s been just as exciting as anything else he’s done in filming Aquaman, because they’re essentially creating a real world and something previously unseen. While DC Entertainment has explored new worlds in previous films, Momoa feels Aquaman will be different, because the film will be exploring Earth’s own oceans and that’s something that hasn’t really been done.

“So it’s just a really cool spin on what’s below and it uses a lot of great movies that I already love,” Jason says.

Mr. Momoa mentions such great classics as The Lord of the Rings, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Star Wars in explaining how the underwater world for Aquaman was designed.

Bare-Chested Jason Momoa Shares His Savage Sword Fighting Skills

Entertainment Tonight Canada recently shared footage of Jason Momoa practicing his sword fighting skills, as he battled two opponents, though none of the men were brandishing real swords. Instead, they worked with wooden sticks, as they practiced their Aquaman choreography at 87Eleven Action Design. Previously, the stunt company has worked on John Wick 2, Expendables 3, The Hunger Games, and Jurassic World, so there should be no doubt that they will do Aquaman justice, as far as delivering a well trained Jason Momoa.

Jason says that, while DC Entertainment is giving fans a darker version of Aquaman, the film won’t be lacking the levity and humor for which DC films are equally famous. The actor says Aquaman will be a unique blend of humor, action, and adventure that he hopes will appeal to new fans, as well as devoted comic book readers.

DC has extended its reach into the video game market with Batman and many other superheroes, but there’s yet to be an Aquaman game. Asked about the possibility, Momoa feels an Aquaman video game would be unique for its aquatic setting and the possibility of previous unexplored stories related to the ocean.

“I think it would be an absolutely amazing game and that would be the greatest character in the world,” Momoa adds.

The darker tone for Aquaman is to be expected, considering James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) is directing the film. Joining Jason Momoa on Aquaman is Patrick Wilson, who will be playing the film’s villain, Ocean Master. Also signed on for Aquaman are Willem Dafoe as the science advisor Nuidis Vulko and Amber Heard, who will be playing Atlantean Queen Mera.

Aquaman is set for an October 5, 2018 theatrical release.

