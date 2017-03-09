‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Spoilers: Chris Hemsworth’s Makeover And Loki’s Power Struggle

It has been more than three years since Thor: The Dark World was released and the end of that film left Loki seated on the throne in disguise as Odin, presumably ruling Asgard. Now, as fans anticipate the release of the film’s sequel, Thor: Ragnarok, we’re starting to learn more about what we can expect from the long-awaited third film in the series, which includes some drastic changes for Chris Hemsworth as the title character. While it has already been revealed that Thor will seek out help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), news shared by Tom Hiddleston suggests the trio may be facing an insurmountable threat in Asgard.

Thor: Ragnarok Teases A Chris Hemsworth Makeover And A Missing Hammer

Fans have their first glimpse of an updated Thor thanks to Entertainment Weekly, as the magazine shared a first look at three leads from Thor: Ragnarok on their latest cover. The image shows Thor’s nemesis, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie flanking Chris Hemsworth on either side. In the middle, Hemsworth is back in his Thor costume with a few very noticeable exceptions.

One’s attention is first drawn to the lack of golden blonde hair flowing about Thor’s shoulders in the picture. It seems Thor has found his way to a hair salon and Hemsworth couldn’t be happier about that.

“It was nice not to have to sit in the makeup chair for that hour each morning,” Chris Hemsworth says of his Thor: Ragnarok character. “It felt like a rebirth for me as the actor but also as the character.”

Also missing from the image is Thor’s mighty hammer, but that’s not to suggest Chris is unarmed as the Marvel superhero. Thor boasts two swords, one for each hand, and, judging from what Marvel president Kevin Feige reveals, Hemsworth’s character may need both of them.

Trapped on the forsaken planet of Sakaar, Thor finds himself facing off against Hela, the Goddess of Death, as well as his sometime ally, Hulk.

“[Sakaar is] basically where every wormhole across the universe dumps out its trash, so you get people from all walks of life with all sorts of incredible abilities and powers,” Hemsworth explains. “No one cares what prince or king Thor may have been in another world. Also, his strength is pretty easily matched with those he finds himself amongst.”

Loki Is Still Getting Into Mischief In Thor: Ragnarok

Comicbook reports that Thor: Ragnarok won’t limit the Marvel hero’s feats to Sakaar. There will also be Tom Hiddleston’s Loki with which to contend, and as the actor revealed, while promoting Kong: Skull Island, the God of Mischief is struggling to hold onto his stolen throne in Asgard. While Tom reveals that Thor and Loki will meet up in Asgard, he’s as vague as Loki himself in sharing what that will mean for the plot of Thor: Ragnarok.

“At the end of The Dark World, Loki is on the throne,” Hiddleston said. “At the beginning of Ragnarok, Thor has a few questions and Loki is endearingly enigmatic about providing answers.”

Could this mean Loki is responsible for sending Thor to Sakaar in the first place?

While this all sounds pretty heavy, Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth has gone on record in sharing that the film won’t be completely dire. He says the film’s director, Taika Waititi, has brought some much-needed levity to the story. He says the entire cast of Thor: Ragnarok has appreciated the new direction Taika has taken the story, creating a fun and more light atmosphere behind the scenes, as well as on film.

“Each day we were like, ‘Are we pushing it too far? Are we allowed to have this much fun?'” shares Hemsworth of filming Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Ragnarok will hit theaters on November 3.

[Featured Image by Marvel Entertainment/Walt Disney Studios]