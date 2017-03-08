‘Prison Break’ Season 5 In 2017: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, And All We Know

When Prison Break’s first season ended in 2009, the show’s cast and producers were quick to cement the fact that it wouldn’t return, even for a limited reboot. Fast forward to 2017 and the demand for that reboot is clearly alive, with Fox planning to revive Prison Break for a limited event series next month. With so much excitement surrounding the upcoming Prison Break reboot, we explore everything we know so far about the new season, including its premiere date, casting, trailers, and more.

According to Digital Spy, the show’s writers very recently confirmed that the drama’s limited return will be known as Prison Break: Resurrection. The title is believed to be in reference to the fact that the show’s lead protagonist Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) was believed to have died at the end of Season 4, only to be resurrected for this limited reboot.

When does Prison Break Season 5 premiere?

The new season of Prison Break will launch into Fox’s midseason schedule on April 4, leaving fans without all that long to wait until the new season. Following that premiere, Prison Break: Resurrection will air as part of Fox’s Tuesday night schedule for a total of nine episodes. Whilst Fox originally planned for the reboot to be ten episodes in length, according to the Independent, it had to be shortened because of the cast’s other commitments, with the writers saying the “entire cast is booked on other shows, so they had to squeeze a whole series into their breaks.”

Which cast members will return for Prison Break Season 5?

When the original Prison Break series aired between 2005 and 2009 it gained a keen fan following, largely because of its cast of lovable characters. The good news for fans is that most of those characters will return for Prison Break: Resurrection. Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, who play brothers Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows were the first cast members to confirm their return, shortly followed by Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Michael’s beloved widow Sara Tancredi in the original series.

Fernando Sucre (Amaury Nolasco), Benjamin ‘C-Note’ Franklin (Rockmond Dunbar), Theodore ‘T-Bag’ Bagwell (Robert Knepper), and Paul Kellerman (Paul Adelstein) will all return in the upcoming reboot too, with their respective actors confirming their appearances. However, Alexander Mahone (William Fichtner) won’t return for the upcoming reboot.

What will Prison Break Season 5 be about?

As aforementioned, the fourth and final season of Fox’s original Prison Break series closed with Michael taking his own life in order to save Sara. However, actor Wentworth Miller has confirmed that he will reprise his character.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the limited reboot will pick up after Michael’s apparent death, when it quickly becomes clear that Michael could still be alive. The series follows Sara as she teams up with Lincoln to this time free Michael from prison, with the help of three of Fox River State Penitentiary’s most notorious escapees, T-Bag, C-Note, and Sucre. Of course, with Michael held up in a foreign prison, it’s safe to assume that he will once again rely on the help of his fellow inmates in masterminding what the show’s producers have promised will be the “series’ biggest escape ever.”

From the start, producer Paul Scheuring has been keen to stress that this limited reboot is exactly that and won’t return for further episodes beyond 2017. However, Wentworth Miller later suggested that fans shouldn’t give up all hope of even more episodes, saying “There’s always room for more, in my mind. As long as it’s a story that’s worth telling, as long as it feels justified and cool and edgy. It has to be something that’s not going to let the fans down, that’s going to satisfy and surprise. I’m open to the conversation.”

Prison Break: Resurrection airs on April 4 on Fox.

