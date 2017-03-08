Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian Are At War With Each Other

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were at war with each other on their social media accounts. The two sisters declared their war towards each other when one of the sisters shared a funny filter of the other sister. The two were getting their makeup done together for a photo shoot in which Kim claimed that she wanted to look just like Kylie.

Kylie had incited her half sister by sharing an image of her looking silly as well as one of her with a mustache and goatee. Kim was just in her bathrobe as she got her hair done and makeup was being done. One of the filters showed Kim’s face looking rather distorted. She was on her phone while Kylie made fun of her older sister.

Kim didn’t take the provocation lying down as she finally saw what her sister had done.

“Oh, the war has begun…just wait and see what I do to her!” Kim declared.

She then posted various snaps of her younger sister and declared that the war had begun while Kylie originally hid her face from her sister. Kylie attempted to hide her face with her hand but her sister managed to get her as her makeup was being done. She used similar filters to the ones Kylie had used on her face thus making her also have funny distorted looks.

She then one-upped her sister by sharing a filter different from the goatee by using a monkey face filter on her sister. Kim acted like she hadn’t posted any snaps of her sister, only for Kylie to realize and ask her sister, who then said she didn’t know what she was talking about. The two sisters then realized how ridiculous their playful wrath was as they continued to share images of themselves.

The two shared snaps of their amazing bodies and showed that they had been getting ready for a photo shoot.

Kim x Ky Take Costa Rica ???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

Kylie means big business

Despite Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner being at war, the 19-year-old continues to make big money through her Kylie Cosmetics Empire. She started her cosmetics line in early 2016 and has a huge social media following,

The star has continued to restock some of her lip kits as they continue to get sold out. Her collection with her other older sister Khloe Kardashian had sold out within minutes and it was announced that Khloe’s curated lip color line, Koko Kollection shall be restocked and online very soon.

Kylie had shared during an interview with online magazine Violet Grey that she had always known that she wanted to create her own lipstick. Further more she found that whenever girls would do their lipstick their lip liner and lipstick would never match and she decided that she had to create the perfect match because that is what she had always wanted.

However, the star’s other cosmetics have had some complaints despite their success. Her Kyshadow line has been accused of having a toxic odor. It may be normal for Makeup companies to have some problems so Kylie may have more issues in future.

The Beautiful #kokokollection is launching this Thursday 3pm as brand new singles! Only on KylieCosmetics.com ???? can't wait @khloekardashian @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Kim’s Big Cameo

When Kim isn’t at war with Kylie Jenner she’s busy with her other siblings. Mrs. West is set to show up in front of the cameras once again. This time she will do it with her other younger sister Kendall Jenner.

The reality star was seen filming scenes for the latest Ocean’s installment, Ocean’s Eight. She was seen in Los Angeles wearing a stunning see though gown.

The movie scene was to recreate fashion’s biggest event of the year, The Met Gala. Other stars set to appear on set for the recreated Gala include Maria Sharapova, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Munn, Hailey Baldwin, Zayn Malik, Katie Holmes, and more.

The film is the third installment and will have an all female crew that will rob jewelry worth millions of dollars from the Metropolitan Museum of art.

#5 & #2 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]