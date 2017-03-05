‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Christian Serratos Explains Rosita’s Rage

The Walking Dead Season 7B has let viewers see exactly how Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) actions have affected Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others. This includes Rosita Espinosa, played by Christian Serratos. The actress recently discussed her character and why her personality has changed so much since the series returned to AMC.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

During the Season 6 finale of The Walking Dead, Negan started swinging his barbed wire baseball bat, Lucille. However, it was not known until the Season 7 premiere who Negan killed. It turned out he had two victims: Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz). As fans know, Abraham and Rosita used to be an item. However, toward the end of Season 6, Abraham and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) expressed an interest in one another. Suddenly, he broke up with Rosita, breaking her heart and making her wonder what happened.

When Negan killed Abraham on TWD, Rosita’s world must have come crashing down on her. Not only was it Abraham’s death, but everything that happened when Negan introduced himself to Rick’s group. In an interview with Digital Spy, Christian Serratos talked about Rosita’s rage. Specifically, the actress explained that this is how Rosita is handling the trauma.

“… we’re seeing what trauma will do to her. That’s what I love about this show, these people, these stories – what they go through and how it affects them. Sometimes that happens in ways that the fans like, and sometimes that happens in ways the fans aren’t used to. And the fans aren’t used to seeing her being as outspoken as she has been, and it’s a little sharp – she’s being a little sharp.”

The Walking Dead star added that what fans are seeing is how trauma has pushed Rosita over the edge.

So far, Rosita and Sasha seem to have an understanding. Instead of lashing out, Rosita seems to understand that Sasha is also grieving the loss of Abraham. However, will that eventually change?

“That’s a possibility – seeing this volcano explode, we’re seeing the tension, I think that’s interesting, we’re seeing this tension, we’ll see where it builds to.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, in The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 12, Rosita will lash out at Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Then, she leaves Alexandria and heads to Hilltop Colony. There, she sees Sasha and asks for her help with something. It was also speculated last week that Rosita is a ticking time bomb. Her words while at the Scavengers home base teased that she is so full of anger, and she might not stop to think about her actions. It is quite possible that she will either get herself killed or it could end up costing someone else their lives.

Some fans are worried about Rosita’s future because Christian Serratos is pregnant. However, she isn’t the first TWD star to continue filming while expecting a baby. Alanna Masterson and Sonequa Martin-Green both were pregnant while starring in the show. As fans know, Tara and Sasha are still alive. So, just because Serratos is pregnant doesn’t mean that she will die on the TV show.

What do you think of what Christian Serratos had to say about Rosita on The Walking Dead? Is her grief causing her to make some bad decisions that could get someone killed? Will her reaction to trauma result in her own death? Or do you think she will turn things around as the season progresses? Find out tonight, when another episode of TWD airs on AMC.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]