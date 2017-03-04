Tommy Page Dead At 46: ‘Full House’ Fans React To The Death Of Former Teen Idol

Tommy Page has died at age 46. The singer and music industry executive was found dead on March 3 of an apparent suicide, according to Billboard. Page was best known for his No. 1, 1990 single, “I’ll Be Your Everything.” The hit tune was written by Page alongside New Kids on the Block alums Jordan Knight and Danny wood. Extra noted that a now-deleted Facebook post by music journalist Michael Musto revealed that Page had been battling depression. Tommy Page is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.

Although he recorded nine albums and continued to tour throughout his career, Page took a break from the road and hit Broadway for a role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Tommy went on to work as a music executive for Warner Bros./Reprise Records, where he had a hand in the successful careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, and Green Day. After he left Warner Bros.’ A& R, Tommy later worked for Billboard as an associate publisher and headed music partnerships at Pandora Internet Media.

Billboard Entertainment President John Amato released a statement about the death of Tommy Page.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page. He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

In addition to his music career, Tommy Page was known for a cameo role he made on the 1980s ABC sitcom Full House. Page played himself in a 1992 episode about Stephanie Tanner’s (Jodie Sweetin) crush on him. The episode was titled “Crush,” and Page even serenaded his number one fan with a song titled “Stephanie.” In an interview posted by Yahoo TV last year, Page revealed that he wrote the song himself. Page also joked that he kissed one of the Olsen twins in the episode, but he didn’t know which one it was.

In an interview with Glamour, Full House star Candace Cameron Bure reflected on working with the teen idol back in the day.

“We were really excited, but I think most of the adults were making fun of us for getting so excited over Tommy Page,” Bure said.

“Wasn’t Stephanie in love with Tommy Page, and then I thought he was in love with me? I remember the producers asking us which singers were really exciting and hot at the time. Some of our requests were really ridiculous. We requested George Michael, and they were like, ‘No, um, can’t get him!’ But they ended up getting Tommy Page, and we were excited.”

While Page only had two Top 40 hits in the U.S., he continued to be a top-selling artist in other countries. In a 2015 interview with Insider Radio, Page talked about his long career, which continued to thrive overseas.

“When I was a kid, I dreamed of making music and hearing it on the radio,” Tommy said in 2015.

“Unlike other artists, I didn’t dream of performing for huge audiences; that happened because I had hits. I’ve been so fortunate to have a long career in the music business. I have done this by reinventing myself over and over. The magic of radio has always been my inspiration throughout my journey. When I go to Asia, it’s fun to go back in time and be ‘Tommy Page’ for a week. It’s exhausting, though, and I’m always excited to come home after the show is over. I really do think the job of a pop star is best fit for a 21-year-old.”

As news broke of the death of Tommy Page, fans and friends took to social media to remember the talented musician and his cameo on one of the most memorable episodes of Full House.

