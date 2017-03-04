SongSong Couple: Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki’s ‘DOTS’ Unknown Facts

The popular Descendants Of The Sun series starring SongSong couple as main lead has some interesting unknown facts. The Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki starrer South Korean series premiered on KBS2 in February 2016 have become fan favorite.

The 16 episode Kdrama series has gained immense popularity in Asia. The lovingly called KiKyo couple series DOTS gained great widespread due to its main characters Dr. Moyon [Song Hye Kyo] and Captain Shi Jin [Song Joong Ki].

Descendants Of The Sun was initially not a love story

The famous Kdrama series was not originally a love story between a doctor and a soldier. It is based on an award-winning short story by Kim Won-Seok called Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders). The story was supposed to be based on an emergency male responder who dedicated his entire life to do humanitarian work, The Krew reported.

The scriptwriter of the series Kim Eun Sook changed the story angle to please the audience. The result is in front of everyone with Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki becoming the beloved celebrity couple.

Brand Ambassador Joong Ki and Hye Kyo increased the sales of products massively

All of the South Korean brands featured on the Kdrama series enjoy a massive sales boom, all thanks to the amazing chemistry of the SongSong couple. Captain Yoo Shi-Jin drove Hyundai’s Tucson in the series and that ultimately increased sales of the car by 10%. The popularly called Song Hye Kyo Lipstick, originally named Two-tone lip bar, by Laneige cosmetic brand observed a huge amount of sales and became best-selling product in March.

Other brands like Dal. Komm Coffee, KGC Cheong Kwan Jang Korean Red Ginseng and Subway even enjoy sales boost from the show. Not only this, the show is mostly filmed in Greece. There were a massive amount of inquiries on how to visit Zakynthos, one of the Ionian Islands in Greece.

According to Vulcan Post, Descendants Of The Sun will be earning three trillion won worth of “economic effects in terms of exports, domestic spending and tourism”

Record-breaking viewership

The SongSong couple series enjoys record-breaking viewership. The show has been viewed more than 440 million times on iQiyi, an online video platform based in China. The moment of the flashback scene between Yoo Si Jin and Seo Dae Young’s first encounter has a whopping 39.5% viewership nationwide.

Each of the 16 episodes of the Descendants Of The Sun saw a significant increase and the finale episode of DOTS was rated at 38.8% viewership.

China released warning for the couples

China’s Ministry of Public Security issued a warning for the couples regarding Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s chemistry. The fans in China became addicted to the series. One of the many reported odd addiction was about a woman who watched the entire series constantly for 18-hours triggering acute glaucoma.

SongSong couple are speculated to be dating in real life

The lead actors of DOTS, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have denied at many moments that they are not dating in real life but fans really wish them to be together off-screen too. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo’s amazing chemistry in the Kdrama series makes it impossible for fans to not think that their best onscreen couple is actually lover in real life.

The Descendants Of The Sun actor revealed in one of the interviews that they all know about the romance rumors and actually enjoy them.

“Hye-Kyo and I are both aware of those rumors, and we are really enjoying them. We even talk about them during company dinners.”

There is no official confirmation about DOTS Season 2. Though, there are reports of it featuring soon on KBS and a Chinese film being produced by Huace Film & TV.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-Joon/AP Images]