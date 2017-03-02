‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Location Hints Arya Will Reunite With This Character

Game Of Thrones Season 7 is coming. The actual premiere date is still a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with theories as to what will happen when Westeros returns to our TV screens on Sundays.

The latest prediction? Arya (Maisie Williams) will reunite with her direwolf, Nymeria. However, unlike some of the other theories, this one is based on some pretty clear hints coming directly from the set of GOT Season 7.

According to Winter Is Coming, a leading source for information on Game Of Thrones online, Maisie Williams has been shooting scenes in Alberta Canada, specifically in Banff, a resort town in the province. The town is located within the Banff National Park.

Think I might lose it in the Arya/Nymeria scene next season. This one is still one of the saddest scenes in the entire show for me. pic.twitter.com/feXPpiRtfg — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) February 18, 2017

What’s significant about this is that Banff is known for having wolves that are bigger than regular wolves. Here’s what the chair of the Alberta Media Production Industries Association, Michael Jorgenson, had to say about it.

“I just spent the weekend with the DOP [director of photography] of Game of Thrones in Banff. They are shooting,” he told Global News, as reported by Winter Is Coming. “It turns out Alberta has the biggest wolves in the world, so they’ve shot a little bit here.”

Photos from Maisie Williams’ Instagram show that she was recently in Banff which means she was shooting in an area where there are lots of wolves that are larger than regular wolves.

what a day ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

CanaBruhhhhhh A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

This is leading lots of people to believe that her character, Arya, will reunite with her direwolf, Nymeria, in GOT Season 7.

In Season 1 Arya and Nymeria were separated after the wolf attacked then Prince Joffrey to protect Arya. Arya forced the wolf to leave her to prevent it from being killed in retribution for Joffrey’s attack. The wolves are special to the Stark children because they were originally given to them by their father, Ned Stark. There are also indications in the books and the TV series that all of the Starks have something of a supernatural connection to their direwolves.

Arya & Nymeria might reunite in Season 7! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/etgu4Nwpoj — Peter Parker ???? (@AgentSpiderMan) February 19, 2017

We may not have seen her at all in the show since season 1, in the Song of Ice And Fire Book series by George R.R. Martin, Nymeria is still alive and roaming the Riverlands with a wolf super-pack. Although the show has deviated from the books a lot, that should give direwolf fans some solace that Arya and Nymeria will meet again on the HBO show.

As for news of when Season 7 will premiere, Game Of Thrones fans still don’t have a concrete date. The shooting schedule was delayed to facilitate more filming during the winter and so the new season won’t be premiering in April or March as it has in previous seasons. Fans have known for a while that they will have to wait until summer, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from chomping at the bit for new episodes of their favorite show.

However, now thanks to actor Liam Cunningham spilling some beans, fans have an idea that the Game Of Thrones Season 7 premiere could be coming later than sooner. Cunningham, who plays “Onion Knight” Davos Seaworth, told the Irish Independent that Game Of Thrones Season 7 will most likely premiere in July.

Praise the old gods and the new! Liam Cunningham says ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 is coming in July: https://t.co/ESL67Io2nk pic.twitter.com/FH4x753fQL — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) February 28, 2017

“I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think… There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere,” he said. “The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September.”

Do you think that filming in Alberta means that Arya and Nymeria will be reunited in GOT Season 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

