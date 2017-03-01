‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ News: Future Trunks Arc For DLC Pack 3 Confirmed

Now that the second downloadable content (DLC) for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out, the focus now shifts to the DLC Pack 3, and details about the third expansion of the fighting game have already made it online.

Bandai Namco Entertainment teased at the end of the launch trailer for the DLC Pack 2 embedded below the article that the next expansion will be based on the Future Trunks arc from Dragon Ball Super. The game studio did not provide any other details about this, but the rumor mills have supplied some exciting information.

Saiyan Island says that the most important players in this famous anime storyline and more could be added as playable characters in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via the now-confirmed DLC Pack 3.

Time-traveling Dragon Ball Super baddie Zamasu, the main villain in the Future Trunks saga that the heroes went to hell and back to defeat, is set to be included in this expansion. After all, he was vital to the story. Also, with his powers and abilities, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players would certainly want to see the damage he can do in the arena.

Zamasu is expected to be joined by the more powerful Super Saiyan Rose version of Goku’s villainous doppelganger, Goku Black. As a side note, the standard version of the character was initially added in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as a pre-order bonus, but he is now separately available for purchase for $4.99 for those who missed him the first time around.

Another character expected to be included in the DLC Pack 3 is Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Vegito, who was seen in action in the Dragon Ball Super Future Trunks arc too.

It is to be pointed out that these three characters have already been confirmed by Bandai Namco to be added in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via DLC sometime in the future. It is just unclear at the moment if they are coming specifically through DLC Pack 3.

The likelihood of this is high since DLC Pack 2 was based on the Universe 6 saga, which precedes the Future Trunks story arc in Dragon Ball Super. It would make sense for the arc’s central characters, Zamasu, Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black, and SSGSS Vegito, to be included in DLC Pack 3.

Apart from the trio, other characters rumored to be included in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Pack 3 are Magetta from the Dragon Ball Super Universe 6 arc and Bojack from Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound.

The new stage to be included in the expansion will reportedly be the troubled Earth where Future Trunks came from as featured in Dragon Ball Super. In addition, the DLC Pack 3 is also expected to increase the level cap to 95.

The Future Trunks story arc stands as one of the most followed and well-received story arcs in Dragon Ball Super, so it does not come as a shock it will be the subject of the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Pack 3.

Furthermore, the expansions released so far have been heavily inspired from Dragon Ball Super. It also appears to be Bandai Namco’s plan anyway, as suggested by Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 producer Masayuki Hirano in an interview with Crunchyroll last year when he talked about the DLC pack prospects for the game.

“In terms of additional story and more content from Super, we would like to look into these possibilities after the launch as well since we are getting a lot of voices from fans. They want more characters, they want more story.”

While Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 fans wait for more concrete details about the DLC Pack 3, they can first make themselves busy with DLC Pack 2, which brings Champa and Vados into the mix. An update with loads of free stuff, including new costumes, attacks, and emotes, was also rolled out.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]