Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, And Bella Hadid All In Paris At The Same Time

Is Paris big enough for Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Bella Hadid to all be there at the same time with no drama? Right now, Selena and her new man The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, are in Paris while he is in town on tour. Bella is also in the City of Lights, reportedly for her work as a fashion model. Now, fans are wondering if there will be a run in with the three of them.

It was reported that Bella Hadid was pretty upset with Selena Gomez when news broke that the “Come & Get It” singer had been going out on dates with her ex-boyfriend. Although Bella and The Weeknd broke up at the end of 2016, they had split up and gotten back together before. Apparently, Bella didn’t see the breakup as being permanent, so when she saw her former man looking cozier than ever with Gomez, that must have stung pretty bad.

Selena Gomez is the only one of the three who isn’t in Paris for work. It seems that she is just following The Weeknd around during at least part of his world tour. There have been rumors that Selena popped up alongside Abel in Paris to keep an eye on him since Bella Hadid isn’t too far away. According to TMZ, Bella’s Paris hotel is just a short walk from where Selena is staying with The Weeknd. Is it possible that Selena is worried that if she had let her man come to Paris alone, he might be hooking up with his ex-girlfriend behind her back?

Whether they want to or not, Selena and The Weeknd might run into Bella Hadid in Paris no matter what. On Monday night, Selena and her man were seen getting drinks together at La Reserve before getting into a black car together. Bella is staying just a short walk away at the George V Hotel.

This isn’t even an accidental tour stop for Tesfaye, who is playing in Paris this week. It coincides with Paris Fashion Week, a time when Bella Hadid will most definitely be in town. However, the Daily Mail is reporting that Selena will be with The Weeknd throughout much of the European leg of his tour. She reportedly flew to Amsterdam and met up with her boyfriend for his show there before heading to Paris together.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd split up back in November, and although their separation wasn’t explosive, it was still painful since they were together for a year and a half. There were rumors that she was mad at Selena for dating her man because the two of them were reportedly friends. While not incredibly close, Bella and Selena do run with some of the same people, or at least they did. At this point, it doesn’t look like they will be having sleepovers and sharing girl talk anytime soon, but there isn’t an active hatred or feud between them. Instead, Bella opened up to Teen Vogue about the Abel Tesfaye split earlier this month.

“As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily,” Bella confessed. “It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

Let’s just hope that Bella Hadid doesn’t run into Selena Gomez and The Weeknd as they take in all that the romantic city has to offer. Do you think Selena may have planned the trip so that she would end up in Paris with her man because she knew Bella would be in town?

