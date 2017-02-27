See Megyn Kelly’s Softer Look As She Prepares To Take On NBC Duties

Megyn Kelly debuted a “softer look” when she appeared on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The 46-year-old former Fox News journalist was just hired by NBC to host a morning news program in addition to an afternoon show and a Sunday night news magazine. Her look was dramatically different than how she wore it while working on The Kelly File on the Fox News Channel.

Daily Mail noted Megyn Kelly’s new look, in which she’s grown out her hair and added a lighter shade of blonde to it. Her hair was seen shoulder-length and styled in large waves to frame her face, a noticeable change from the shorter style that gave off a somewhat harsher appearance, as seen just below.

The next photos show a more relaxed Megyn Kelly, not the severe look she donned as a hard-hitting journalist at Fox.

Kelly was accompanied to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party by her husband, Douglas Brunt.

The blonde beauty wore a black and beige dress that had sequins on the bodice, which had a keyhole front. The skirt was long with a thigh-high slit on the side.

In a recent interview Closer published about her decision to leave the Fox News Channel, Megyn said she had to be honest with herself about the change.

“You have to be honest with yourself, even if there is some fear in making a change. Accolades or awards are meaningless unless you feel connected to the people who mean something to you — especially your children.”

Megyn and her husband have three children that are ages 7, 5, and 3. She’s happy about being able to spend quality time with them in the evenings, a far cry from what she was able to do while anchoring on The Kelly File at Fox.

“I’m the one who tucks them in, which is worth more to me than any money, any job, any power.”

Megyn Kelly’s hiring at NBC has turned out a spate of tabloid reports that top anchors at the network are nervous about their jobs being in danger. When it was revealed that Al Roker and Tamron Hall’s 9 a.m. hour of Today would be cancelled next fall in spite of its good ratings, Hall left the network. The studio’s move was to make room for Kelly and what she’ll bring to the table in her morning hosting duties.

Today’s Matt Lauer told TV Insider that he looks forward to working with Megyn Kelly and calls her “multi-talented.”

“I’ve seen her on morning shows. She’s multi-talented and would fit right in [at NBC]. She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force.”

No official date has been set as to when Megyn will begin her duties on NBC. She’ll presumably begin in the fall, at least with her morning news position. Her daytime talk show will consist of some politics and other topics of discussion. Aside from also hosting a Sunday night news magazine to compete against CBS’ 60 Minutes, Kelly will be on-hand to deliver breaking news coverage and political developments.

It’s unknown if Megyn will keep her new look or decide to go back to her short hairstyle by the time she takes on broadcast assignments at NBC. She’s worn her hair longer in the past, but it’s been a while since it’s had any length to speak of.

What do you think of Megyn Kelly’s new look?

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/Getty Images]