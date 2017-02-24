Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagels Are Here

After the rise of rainbow everything, other strange foods including Oreo Beer, Freakshakes, and alcohol-infused doughnuts have become Insta-famous.

As these fads quietly disappeared and others emerged, it was only a matter of time before someone (and the internet) decided to create yet another trendy, slightly ridiculous, combination – bagels and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Thrillist reports that the spicy new creation is a child of The Bagel Nook – parents of the Oreo Overload Bagel.

The Bagel Nook, located in Freehold, NJ, serves the bagel with jalapeno cheddar cream cheese. If you’re more of a Doritos fan, the Nook also offers a Dorito Bagel with bacon cheddar cream cheese.

“The idea of the Flaming Hot Cheeto Bagel was developed because most of our bagels are sweet,” shop owner Alex Berkowitz told Mashable.

“We first started with a savory spinach garlic, then decided that was too common. We then needed to up the ante with savory and hot.”

But, after doing a little digging, I found yet another bagel shop who may have stumbled upon this bright-red, carb roll first.

In 2014, Buzzfeed interviewed baker Allison Ewing about BreadHive’s Flamin’ Hot Bagel debut.

Also! Today our Flamin' Hot bagel makes its formal debut. 10-6 at 123 Baynes. Looking at you @BuffaloFood pic.twitter.com/qwU5c0vAjH — BreadHive (@BreadHive) October 14, 2014

According to Buzzfeed, Ewing said the recipe was inspired by a 10-year-old girl.

“She was supervising, and asking questions, and eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos,” Ewing told Buffalo News.“She said, ‘You should put these on a bagel.'”

Here's what a Flamin' Hot Cheetos bagel looks like fyi pic.twitter.com/KsOUMMuFIl — Allison E. (@AlisonBreadHive) October 10, 2014

If you ask me, that little girl is going places.

Refinery29 claims that the bagel craze began last year in the hipster haven of Williamsburg with the Rainbow Bagel, though after skimming through the bagel circuit, I think it’s safe to say people have been baking weirdly-flavored bagels for a while.

Other Bagel-Related News

UberEATS: In other bagel-centered news, UberEATS expanded its breakfast hours with free bagels in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Beginning at 7 a.m., UberEATS said it was expanding its breakfast delivery options across 300 restaurants. To celebrate the increased options and earlier hours, UberEATS’s app users were offered a free breakfast courtesy of Wandering Bear Coffee and Bagel Boss. The deal included four bagels, cream cheese, and a 36-ounce box of cold-brew coffee.

Bantam Bagels: In 2012, Nick Oleksak had a dream, a dream to run a food truck that specialized in two things – tater tots and miniature bagel balls stuffed with cream cheese.

Now, almost five years later, Nick and his wife Elyse have grown a small bagel empire. Bantam Bagels, funded by an investment on Shark Tank, sells bagel bites online and in-store out of a bakery on Bleeker Street in New York City.

“We were both doing fine and had no reason to go out on our own other than just wanting to chase the American dream and really go forge our own destiny,” Nick told CNBC.

“We were really inspired by ‘Shark Tank.'”

The couple was invited to pitch their idea in June 2014; the episode aired in 2015.

“It’s your one opportunity to present your business in front of five of the most influential, intelligent, powerful entrepreneurs in the country, so you have to be prepared,” Nick continued.

“We prepared. We understood our business and our numbers inside and out so that any question we were asked, we were prepared and ready to answer.”

According to CNBC, the husband-and-wife duo went on the show hoping to get a $275,000 investment from shark Lori Greiner, and after years of preparation, that’s exactly what they got.

Before Nick and Elyse appeared on Shark Tank they made $200,000 in sales. A year later, they were making more than $2 million.

“Being on ‘Shark Tank’ changes everything in all ways that businesses want things to change,” Nick told CNBC.

“It accelerates your growth in ways that you could never have really imagined. The perseverance of the ‘Shark Tank’ fan is unmatched.”

[Featured Image by garuti/Thinkstock ]