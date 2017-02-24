Jenelle Evans Dramatic Weight Loss After Giving Birth To Baby Daughter

Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, just had a baby, but you couldn’t tell it by the flat stomach and slim body picture she posted on Instagram. Jenelle showed off her post-pregnancy body which left many fans to wonder if she really did just give birth to a baby because she looked fabulous.

Clad in a Calvin Klein sports bra and lace up jogging pants, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a before and after picture to show off her firm body just one month after giving birth. Could it be the hard work, exercise, and healthy diet that helped Ms. Evans tone up her body? Not entirely. Jenelle credits her weight loss to a program called Flat Tummy Tea. According to the website, this tea is a two-step program that helps cleanse the body from toxins. It is an all natural way to detox, reduce bloating and help a person feel energetic again as it supports metabolism.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved being pregnant but it is so nice to be on the snap back!” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the picture as she encourages her followers to consume Flat Tummy Tea so they can have a flat stomach.

Jenelle Evans believes in this system so much that she is promoting Flat Tummy Tea through her Instagram page. She encourages her followers to click on the link and she offers a special discount to anyone who buys Flat Tummy Tea using the code word, jenelle10 in the discount section when they check out. A four week of her cleansing tea is only $49.

January 24, 2017, at 10:40 a.m., the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to a healthy baby girl, she named Ensley Jolie Eason. This is Janelle’s third child, but Ensley is the first baby she has had with David Eason. Ms. Evans has other two sons, Jace and Kaiser, both with different fathers from previous relationships. Andrew Lewis is the daddy to 7-year-old Jace, and Nathan Griffith is the biological dad to 2-year-old Kaiser.

Jenelle Evens new fiance, David Eason, has two children from a different relationship. He has a son named Kaden, and a daughter named Maryssa.

This is a joyous time for the Teen Mom 2 star who suffered a miscarriage one month prior to becoming pregnant with Ensley. However, she almost lost Ensley as well when she and David were in a traffic accident.

“I was really, really confused because I was seeing an endocrinologist for my health issues I’ve been having, and she told me that she did blood tests on me to check everything out. She wasn’t even trying to check for pregnancy,”

Jenelle Evans was having a number of health issues during that time and she wanted some answers to the problems in her body. Jenelle decided to see Dr. Peter Weiss from The Doctors when she went to Los Angeles to tape the reunion show for Teen Mom 2.

“I had an appointment with him while I was in L.A. for the reunion, and I said, ‘Look, my endocrinologist says I’m pregnant, now I’m bleeding, I need to know what’s up.’ And he was like, ‘Well, we did an ultrasound, we did a urine sample and we did a blood test. Everything is coming back that you’re not pregnant.'”

Jenelle still had questions and concerns. She wanted to make sure that Dr. Peter Weiss’ diagnostic findings were correct, so she consulted with her endocrinologist again

“So I told my endocrinologist [about the negative results], and when I went home, my endocrinologist said, ‘Well, it looks like you had a miscarriage.’ So actually instead of it being my period I [thought I] had, I guess [it was] a miscarriage the month before I even got pregnant. And that’s when everyone thought I was pregnant at first.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason started dating in September 2015. However, on July 6, 2016, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the TV reality stars were involved in a two-vehicle accident. The police report stated that David was the one driving when he rear-ended another car at a traffic light, but the accident could have turned tragic if it caused Jenelle to have another miscarriage.

“The passenger in vehicle #1 stated that she is at least (10) weeks pregnant and complained of abdominal pain. She was transported for treatment to [a local hospital].”

Luckily, things turned out well for Jenelle Evans and David Eason with the birth of their healthy baby girl and engagement.

Keep up with Jenelle Evans and her family on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, Monday at 8 p.m. Central.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Getty Images]