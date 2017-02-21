Angelina Jolie Heavy Heartedly Opens Up About Her Difficult Split With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has spoken for the first time about her separation from Brad Pitt. With watery eyes and choking voice, she has only stated that she is going through a difficult time and hopes that her family will be strengthened after the pain it had to go through. This marked the celebrity’s first public reappearance after her divorce from Brad Pitt last September. The actress came along her six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne – to the presentation as the new film’s director in Cambodia.

The couple separated in September 2016 after more than 12 years of relationship. Last Saturday was the first official appearance of Angelina along with her six children in Cambodia, where she premiered First They Killed My Father, a film about the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia based on the novel of the Loung Ung. It’s also interesting to note that Cambodia is also the birthplace of Jolie’s son Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come a long long way together. As soon as the news of their divorce hit the media, the public went all crazy and rightly so, because it was indeed a shocking turn of events. Meanwhile, Pitt has moved in with Kate Hudson to start a new life, Jolie has remained true to her family. “We are a family and we will always be a family. We will pass through this moment and hope to be a stronger family for it,” stated the U.N ambassador of Good Will, visibly moved. It is not at all surprising that Angelina Jolie has not yet overcome the rupture of her decade-long marriage as effectively as her ex-husband seems to have.

With the premiere of First They Killed My Father, the American press conducted several interviews. In one of them, a journalist insistently posed personal questions to Angelina Jolie, related to a drastic turnaround in her marriage life. At this moment, the actress decided to speak for the first time on the subject. “I do not want to talk a lot about it, except that it was a difficult time,” the celebrity told BBC News in a broken voice, barely able to contain her tears.

“We know you have not said anything about this (Pitt’s separation), would you like to say something?” The journalist asked Jolie. In the video, the actress keeps staring at the camera in absolute silence for several seconds. She then takes a deep breath, stutters for a bit comments, “I do not want to say much about this, except it has been a very difficult time, and… we are a family, and we will always be a family, we will pass through this moment and hope to be a stronger family for it,” she concluded with tearful eyes.

After the reporter insisted on how the actress is coping up with her breakup, Angelina Jolie remarked, “I am focused on my children, our children… and my goal is to find this path,” Jolie said. “Many people are in this situation, my environment, my family… we are all having a hard time.” After all that she went through, Jolie still remarked her children as ‘our children’. This suggests the kind of respect and love she still has for Brad Pitt in her heart. But maybe Pitt doesn’t quite feel the same way as far as his activities post-divorce are observed.

As far as the details regarding their divorce are concerned, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agreed to use an independent arbitrator or a private judge in order to keep their divorce away from thrashing in the media. The couple made this announcement in January in a joint statement soon after their separation. Jolie and Pitt have agreed to keep the entire divorce process, both documents, and procedures, undercover in order to “preserve the privacy of their children and their family,” she said in her joint statement.

The Brangelina, as they are known, formed one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood. It was quite a surprise when their apparently unbreakable bond collapsed. Their separation shook half the world. It seems that all that glitters is not gold because obviously, things did not go as well as they seemed on the surface. Since their divorce, Jolie hadn’t even made a public appearance but now, the Oscar-winner has decided to confront her problems head on and reasonably vent out her emotions publically.

[Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]