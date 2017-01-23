Tarek And Christina Divorce: Reason Tarek El Moussa Requested Spousal Support Possibly Explained

Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce reason has been listed as “irreconcilable differences” but with Tarek El Moussa requesting spousal support from his soon-to-be ex-wife, fans of the popular HGTV program Flip Or Flop have questions.

Hollywood Life discussed the case with divorce attorney David Pisarra to try to get some kind of explanation. Since it is widely believed that both Tarek and Christina make good money from Flip Or Flop and their other endeavors, it was surprising to hear that either one of them would ask the other for spousal support. Couple that with the notion that most women are the ones to ask men for spousal support and you can understand why there have been quite a few question marks floating around this story.

Well, Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s respective divorce requests could have more than one reason behind them. For example, Tarek may have asked Christina for spousal support as part of a big picture “strategy.”

“If they are on equitable ground financially, it could simply be a strategic divorce move on his part trying to get ahead of the curve. But what might be more likely is that she has separate property assets that would increase her income. [And by requesting spousal support, that would potentially permit Tarek to be] entitled to some of those earnings, especially if he helped build those assets through their work together,” said David Pisarra.

Another reason that Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s divorce is playing out the way that is it may have to do with the way in which the couple’s money and assets are split up.

“Often business couples put assets in one spouse’s name instead of the other for strategic purposes. So there could be an imbalance in how the El Moussa’s held assets. It could also be that he has got more of the community debt so wants her to help pay,” Pisarra added.

Despite what you may have read online, Tarek and Christina El Moussa seem to be cordial at this point. Although they have both hired their own attorneys to represent them through this divorce process, there is a good chance that the couple has already agreed on how they will divvy up their assets.

Their divorce statement said that they will be focusing on their children and that they are planning to keep their professional business relationship intact, which suggests that things can’t be that bad between them.

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” the statement read, according to People Magazine.

Whatever Tarek El Moussa’s reason is, a judge will look over the couple’s paperwork before giving a green light on the spousal support and other requested items from both parties. It’s unknown if Christina has filed paperwork to request anything from Tarek or if she will be doing so in the coming days. The two seem to be ready to move on from their marriage at this point and may not want to fight in court to keep things going.

Were you surprised to hear that Tarek asked Christina for spousal support in his divorce docs?

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]