‘Injustice 2’ Beta Confirmed, Registration Available For Early Access

Fists and batarangs are ready to fly as Injustice 2 continues to be revealed over time.

With the new Injustice boasting a growing roster, players are wondering what they should expect from NetherRealm Studios. Director Ed Boon is as cryptic as ever, but the latest reveals that fans will be able to get their hands on the game’s build early on.

According to a report by GameSpot, Injustice 2 will be holding a beta for players who register will be to participate. It’s a smart move by NetherRealm, and it’s sure to add to the hype that we’ve been exposed to already. Characters such as Superman, Supergirl, Batman, Atrocitus, Gorilla Grodd, and Aquaman have all been confirmed. Of course, this isn’t the entire roster. We’ve also been given Darkseid and Brainiac as characters who will also be in the game. With these in mind, could we be looking at DC’s best roster in a game yet?

The #Injustice2 roster supposedly leaked, and multiple confirmations are making it seem pretty legit. Details here:https://t.co/qLkPDCypII pic.twitter.com/Ih02a2e0Jg — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 20, 2017

The trailers suggest that Injustice 2 won’t be as tame as its former installment. We see what looks to be a distraught Superman, holding the lifeless body of someone who was visibly close to him. War wages on between the heroes and villains, but it’s not quite clear just what kind of story players will go through. While the first Injustice moved characters through time to battle their nearly identical counterparts, it’s unconfirmed whether or not such a story will play into the game’s second installment.

The combat of Injustice 2 looks to be about the same. Combos range from being simple to more skillful, requiring some creativity from players to use background elements to further the hurt on an opposing hero or villain. NetherRealm Studios has updated the graphics, polishing the game and granting players a better resolution since the game’s first reveal. Characters still sport their signature moves. Batman shoots his opponents out of the sky, Superman tosses his adversaries around like dolls, and Aquaman continues to feed his opponents to the creatures of the deep.

According to reports by iTech Post, the full list of characters who will be playable in Injustice 2 has been leaked. The list includes Black Canary, Brainiac, Robin, Black Adam, Flash, Scarecrow, Doctor Fate, Power Girl, The Green Lantern (both Hal Jordan and John Stewart), Mr. Freeze, Green Arrow, Catwoman, Cyborg, Joker, and Bane. While it’s nothing more than speculation, it would be an interesting collection of characters. The bigger question is whether or not we could see DLC characters that are outside of DC’s list.

Ed Boon hosted a poll that included characters that fans might want to see in Injustice 2. Taking to Twitter, the NetherRealm Studios director found that Spawn and Sub-Zero were at the top of the voter’s heap. Known for his roundabout way of introducing content, one can only wonder if Boon has plans to explore the possibility of adding these characters later down the line.

For now, the only other DLC confirmed is with the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition bundle. Retailing at $99, the bundle will include characters that will sport completely different design, voice overs, and lines of dialogue. If you’re a fan of DC and want the full experience, it looks like you’ll want to invest in such a bundle to receive all that the game has to offer.

Injustice 2 and its beta have yet to be fully revealed, and players will be able to participate on both PlayStation 4 and XBox One systems. The game is set to drop this year, though full release details have not been given.

Are you excited to play Injustice 2 early? What are your impressions of the game so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by NetherRealm Studio]