Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Requests Spousal Support Following Rumored Nanny Scandal

Tarek El Moussa has made an unconventional request after filing for divorce from wife Christina.

According to new reports, the Flip or Flop star, who was briefly linked to his kids’ former nanny after parting ways with Christina last May, has requested he be granted spousal support from the mother of his two children.

As Entertainment Tonight explained to readers earlier this month, Tarek El Moussa requested spousal support when he filed for divorce and requested that Christina should not be given alimony.

“[Tarek El Moussa] is also requesting that Christina pay for his attorney’s fees,” the outlet added.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa got married in 2009 and share two children together, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1. In his court documents, Tarek El Moussa requested that he be given joint custody of the kids.

Tarek El Moussa was involved in an odd incident at his Yorba Linda, California home in May of last year, which was believed to have ended his marriage to Christina. As fans of the couple will recall, Tarek El Moussa allegedly fled his home with a gun after a dispute with his wife and ultimately, police were called about a “possibly suicidal male.” After the incident took place, Tarek El Moussa reportedly told police he was blowing off steam.

Although Christina and Tarek El Moussa were able to keep their relationship troubles under wraps for several months, the news of their odd encounter hit the web in December, which prompted the television stars to officially confirm their breakup.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Christina and Tarek El Moussa said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

A short time later, it was alleged that Tarek El Moussa had briefly dated Alyssa Logan, who once worked as a nanny to his kids. As TMZ revealed in December, Tarek El Moussa began having feelings for Logan while she was working for him but because he didn’t want to date an employee, he cut ties with her professionally before embarking on a weeks-long romance, which allegedly came to an end in late October.

Although Tarek El Moussa and Alyssa Logan reportedly attended a Florida Georgia Line concert together months ago, neither party has confirmed the romance reports. In fact, Tarek El Moussa recently denied the ongoing lies about her personal life.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business,” he wrote on Instagram on January 19.

In other Tarek El Moussa news, things between the television star and his wife Christina have reportedly grown tense on the set of their HGTV series, Flip or Flop.

“This is getting really ugly,” a network source told In Touch Weekly magazine on January 20. “HGTV is livid with [Tarek El Moussa] and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract].”

To see more of Christina and Tarek El Moussa, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]