Vicki Gunvalson Shuts Down ‘RHOD’ Star: ‘Who The Heck Are You Anyways?’

Vicki Gunvalson is the longest-standing housewife in the entire Real Housewives franchise. She was on the very first episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which was the show that launched the entire franchise. The ladies are currently filming the 12th season of the show, and many expect that Vicki will return. But no one gets to be on a Real Housewives show for so long without facing some criticism. Without realizing it, Gunvalson was criticized by Tiffany Hendra this week. Tiffany filmed one season of The Real Housewives of Dallas and had previously announced that she wouldn’t continue. And yet, she’s now doing an interview where she’s slamming Vicki and her reputation after the Brooks Ayers cancer scandal.

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson was shocked to learn that Hendra had something to say about her. When Tiffany defended her interview on Twitter, Vicki decided to speak out, questioning Hendra who she was. Apparently, Vicki doesn’t watch The Real Housewives of Dallas.

“Who is this person anyways? Seems to me that she’s the one who wants attention now. I’ve never met her!” Vicki Gunvalson replied to a Twitter account that shared an article, where Tiffany Hendra from The Real Housewives of Dallas slammed the Bravo veteran.

“I was contacted for this interview & NOT hustling for attention re: RHOD. My dream was NEVER included being a Bravo HW!” Tiffany replied on Twitter in her defense, adding later in a separate tweet, “Again – honesty not for attention. Rather be hated for my honesty than liked for being fake & untruthful,” as to why she mentioned Vicki in her interview.

And it sounds like Gunvalson isn’t watching the other Real Housewives shows, including The Real Housewives of Dallas, where Tiffany was one of the original wives. She has since announced that she will not be returning for the second season, which is currently under production. But Vicki Gunvalson wanted to know why Hendra decided to bring her up in her interview, telling her straight up that she’s not fake and she’s a victim.

“Who the heck are you anyways? And, I’m not fake or untruthful! I was lied to… Did u ever think of that?” Vicki Gunvalson replied to Tiffany, essentially stopping any chances for these two to get along.

It has been over two years since Gunvalson broke things off with Brooks Ayers. She was shocked to learn that he had lied about his medical records. While she continued to defend him for a while, it sounds like Vicki won’t ever learn the truth about whether or not he had cancer. Rather than dwell on what she may never learn, she has moved on. And on the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson announced that she had found a new love and she was very happy.

“Now onto Steve who you met in this week’s episode. My daughter told me when I wasn’t looking, a great man would appear and it would be in God’s perfect timing. Well my daughter was once again right and God is good. He has blessed me with an incredible man when I was least expecting it. We met at a charity event back in April and have been inseparable ever since. He’s kind, he’s a Christian, has a great career, he has a beautiful family and my children and grandchildren love him. We are taking it slow, but we have a respectful, loving, and happy relationship and I am one lucky lady,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote in her Bravo blog about her new relationship with Steve Lodge.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson fighting back on Twitter? Are you surprised that Tiffany is speaking out against Vicki even though she doesn’t know her personally?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun]