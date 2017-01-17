Government Covered-Up Alien UFO Crash At Roswell, Retired McGill Professor Says: Claims He Is ‘100 Percent Certain’ We’ve Been Visited By ETs

A retired university professor has said he is convinced that the U.S. government is covering up information that aliens have visited Earth and that a flying saucer UFO of extraterrestrial origin crashed at Roswell in 1947. According to Professor Don Donderi, retired McGill University professor, the evidence that an alien UFO crashed at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947, is convincing.

Donderi, a Ph.D. in psychology from Cornell University, told the Montreal Gazette that the U.S. government is hiding information that it recovered a crashed extraterrestrial craft in the desert near Roswell in New Mexico in July 1947 and that aliens visiting Earth have been abducting people for decades.

He insisted that the evidence shows “beyond a reasonable doubt” that aliens exist. He also claimed to be “100 percent certain” that aliens in UFOs have visited Earth.

“The US government recovered the remains of a crashed unidentified flying object (UFO) or to be more correct, an extraterrestrial vehicle,” he said. “It is believed that they also recovered bodies of dead aliens.”

Donderi, according to Montreal Gazette, teaches a course called UFOs: History and Reality, at McGill. The course reportedly “outlines why UFOs are real and extraterrestrial.”

UFO and alien enthusiasts believe that a flying craft of extraterrestrial origin crashed at a site close to a ranch outside Roswell, New Mexico, in 1948, soon after the end of World War II. The military authorities announced on July 8, 1948, that the wreckage of a crashed “flying disk” was recovered from the site. However, some hours after the initial official announcement, the authorities retracted the statement, saying it was only a weather balloon that crashed.

The media published the second statement, and the public accepted it as truth until the mid-1970s when a UFO investigator and nuclear physicist Stanton T. Friedman met an intelligence officer who had been involved in the recovery and transport of the crashed object to Fort Worth.

Major Jesse Marcel told Stanton that there had been a massive cover-up of the truth and that the object that crashed was a UFO craft of extraterrestrial origin. Marcel claimed that the military authorities lied when they said the crashed object was a weather balloon.

Other individuals who claimed to have witnessed the event came forward in the 1980s. The first was Glenn Dennis, a former mortician, who claimed that dead bodies were recovered from the crash site in Roswell and that autopsies were conducted on the bodies at the restricted Area 51 USAF facility in Nevada.

Other people came forward, saying that alien survivors had been rescued from the alleged crashed extraterrestrial or UFO craft.

Based on testimonies by alleged witnesses, alien and UFO researchers believe that the debris from the crash was transported secretly to Area 51 in the Nevada desert and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

The Inquisitr reported recently that Ben Mezrich, author of The 37th Parallel: The Secret Truth Behind America’s UFO Highway, announced that a piece of metal that could be of extraterrestrial origin was recovered from a location near the Roswell UFO crash site. UFO enthusiasts claimed that the metal might have been part of the debris from the crashed UFO.

Mezrich announced that the piece of metal had been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Onderi said that based on evidence offered by witnesses, the claim that UFOs exist has been “established beyond reasonable doubt.”

“Some of what people report as UFOs are extraterrestrial vehicles. That proposition, I believe, is established beyond reasonable doubt.”

He also insisted that the claim that the alien UFOs were manned by extraterrestrial beings has also been “established beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“Proposition two is that some of the extraterrestrial vehicles have ET crews, and proposition three is that some of these ET crews ‘catch and release’ humans to study them, so-called alien abductions,” he said.

“Proposition two, I think, is established beyond a reasonable doubt, and proposition three is bound on probabilities,” he continued. “I know many people. I’d say 10, at least, who have claimed to be abducted. And in many cases, I respect their claims because I think they’re based on sound evidence.”

Donderi said that the government was covering up alien and UFO evidence because of the earth-shaking implications of the suggestion that Earth could be under surveillance by extraterrestrial civilizations more advance than ours.

He appeared to confirm claims that government scientists have been working secretly for decades in restricted facilities, such as Area 51, to reverse-engineer the advanced alien propulsion technology of UFO spacecraft allegedly recovered from the crash sites.

“The technology involved is extremely advanced,” he said. “The implications for human society are incredible and possibly upsetting because we are under surveillance by technologically superior beings from other planets.”

According to Donderi, the most unnerving aspect of the issue of aliens and UFOs was that we do not understand the motives of the alleged aliens. We have no idea why we are being observed, and we do not have the military-technological capability to defend ourselves against them if they decide to attack and take over Earth.

“We don’t know how to do what they do. We don’t know what their motives are or their interests are,” he said. “And at the moment, as far as I know, we don’t have any active defenses or preparations to deal with the situation.”

“So it’s obviously upsetting,” he said. “Secrecy is because when governments, any government, gets hold of new technology, and want to figure out how it works, their first interest is protecting their own turf on this and not sharing it with the world.”

