‘Vikings’ Season 4 Episode 18 Trailer Teases The Great Heathen Army And A Power Struggle

Vikings Season 4 Episode 18 trailer and promos tease the Great Heathen Army and the battles that occur in the Anglo-Saxon Kingdoms of England. The promo promises a battle that fans of Vikings have been waiting for and it is a turning point in part 2 of the series. Episode 18 has an air date on January 18th Wednesday at 9/8C.

Spoiler Alert: This article discusses Viking history and some spoilers for episode 18 of season 4.

The Great Heathen Army, also known as the Great Viking Army is a coalition between Viking warriors to conquer rather than to raid and plunder. Up to this point, the Ragnar and his army had only had success with attacking areas of great wealth, rather than conquering England and settling permanently.

The first promo shows Ragnar’s sons and a large force of Vikings going into battle with King Aelle in Northumbria to avenge their father Ragnar Lothbrok. This is likely to be one of many battle as the Norse warriors seek to conquer England and all its territories.

The second promo for Vikings Season 4 Episode 18 teases a power struggle between Bjorn and Ivar the Boneless. Bjorn Ironside demands that he will lead the battle plan and give the orders on their battle in Northumbria. “I will establish the battle plan and I will give the orders. I am the leader of this great army,” Bjorn stated to his brothers. Ivar smiles as Bjorn barks his orders, which suggest that he may have some plans of his own.

In episode 17, Bjorn essentially saves Lagartha from being killed by Aslaug’s sons. Therefore, it seems like he has the respect of his younger brothers and they will likely fall in line as they seek revenge in Northumbria. King Aelle seems anxious about the size of the Viking army and may have underestimated the threat that executing Ragnar presents.

Episode 18 is titled: ‘Revenge’ and so far it seems like Ragnar’s plan is going just as he planned. Ivar was presented a war chariot in episode 17 and it is the first sign of the development of Ragnar’s son who is destined to become a famous Viking.

Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn, previously teased that his relationship with Ivar will be similar to that of Ragnar and Rollo. They will constantly be at odds in a power struggle. Ivar’s violent tendencies makes his other brothers cautious around him. Ragnar also told Ivar before he died that he is destined for greatness.

However, in an interview published in IGN, Alexander Ludwig spoke about his character having a good relationship with his brothers and being the leader of the new generation of Vikings:

“When I was told we were going to introduce these new brothers and they’re going to be older and it’s going to revolve around this new generation and I’ll be leading that, it was super exciting to see. I knew the scripts were only going to get more exciting for me because I love reading about the Vikings, because I think that’s a history that we’ve lost. A lot of people don’t know very much about how they lived, so that’s exciting.”

There are already 16 episodes of Vikings Season 5 in production and it is likely that the series will being a close to Ragnar’s peers and focus on Ragnar’s sons and the many conquest that made them famous in the sagas.

There are three episodes left and a lot of battle to look forward to as the series progresses.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History/A+E Network]