Angelina Jolie Isn’t Having A Meltdown Amid Her Divorce From Brad Pitt [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie is not having a “meltdown,” despite a new report regarding her drama-filled divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are just months into their split and already, allegations of child abuse have been made. However, despite the ongoing drama of their breakup and custody battle, which has resulted in Pitt being restricted to monitored visits with his six kids, a Gossip Cop report has shot down Star’s claims of a meltdown.

“By turns tearful, remorseful and abusive, Angelina Jolie’s behavior toward Brad Pitt has grown frighteningly erratic since she split from him — and it’s dragging Brad down,” a source told Star magazine, according to a report by Gossip Cop on January 14.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19 after just two years of marriage and a short time later, he was accused of being abusive towards at least one of their children. However, after weeks-long investigations by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, the charges against the actor were dropped.

Since Angelina Jolie and her actor husband parted ways, she has maintained full physical custody of their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and over the holidays, she was seen in Crested Butte, Colorado.

Angelina Jolie “put on a happy face” with her kids in Colorado, where she rang in the New Year with her kids, but according to Star‘s source, she is “desperately unhappy — and so torn over her split from Brad Pitt that she’s on the verge of a major meltdown!”

“[Angelina Jolie] has been totally schizo about Brad,” the alleged source continued, adding that the actress has been “calling Brad constantly, saying how much she loves him and misses him. Then, in the next breath, she lashes out and swears she wants nothing to do with him. She starts cursing him out and telling him he ruined her life!”

Following Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing last year, rumors swirled in regard to a possible reconciliation with Pitt, but ultimately, those reports were shut down as the former couple’s divorce battle heated up.

The source also suggested Angelina Jolie’s “frenzied mind-set” had been further antagonized by her new life as a single parent to six kids.

“She’s overwhelmed — and the nights have been the hardest. That’s when Angie feels especially lonely and starts to ask if herself if she was foolish to have dumped Brad so hastily,” the source stated. “Behind closed doors, she’s miserable. It’s like she can’t decide whether or not she regrets her decision to divorce brad.”

In response to the report, Gossip Cop assured readers that Angelina Jolie was not having a meltdown.

Angelina Jolie has been keeping a low profile since filing for divorce from Pitt and has been seen publicly with her kids just a few times. In addition to the family’s recent trip to Crested Butte, Colorado, Angelina Jolie and the children have also been photographed in Malibu, California, where they have reportedly been living since Jolie left her and Pitt’s former marital home in Los Feliz.

As for Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband, he has been working as usual and after attending a number of events to promote his World War II film Allied at the end of last year, he has been seen at a couple of different events in Los Angeles. Most recently, Pitt made an appearance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, where he acted as a presenter.

Angelina Jolie was not in attendance at the Golden Globes and hasn’t appeared at any other red carpet events since their split.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]