Taylor Swift Not ‘Packing On The Pounds’ — Still Hitting The Gym In Style

Taylor Swift is certainly not “packing on the pounds.” If you’re one of those fans who follows the singer closely, you will see that she is still in tip-top shape. Taylor has been hitting the gym faithfully into the New Year despite the rumors that she’s been eating tons following her split from Tom Hiddleston.

Swift reportedly is having a “rift” with her famous girl squad, reports TMZ. The singer was recently seen working it out at the fitness studio Body By Simone in WeHo on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The outlet notes that Swift looked tensed when she was photographed leaving the gym amid the reports that Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are in a love triangle with The Weeknd.

Taylor at Body By Simone in LA today! A photo posted by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

In case you didn’t know, Gomez, 23, was spotted kissing the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer, which caused Hadid, 20, to unfollow the pop star on Instagram. Swift, 27, was photographed wearing a gray tank top, matching Stella McCartney for Adidas leggings, and a pink sweatshirt tied around her waist. Swift was also carrying a Gucci signature top handle bag that included a $2,290 padlock, reports the Daily Mail.

The singer topped off her look by pulling her signature blonde locks into a low ponytail with her bangs covering her forehead. Swift’s bag is a bit fancy to be considered a “gym bag” since it’s a luxury price. However, it’s highly functional, reports Teen Vogue. Swift’s new bag features a shiny padlock, which makes it gym-safe, but it hardly fits her gym clothes, let alone her water bottle. But, Swift looked very much in shape after the rumors swirled that she was eating her heart out after her split with Hiddleston, 35.

Last month, an alleged insider told OK! Magazine that she’s still feeling down about their split and has been eating away her feelings all throughout the holidays. Eating your feelings away is a strange new habit for a singer who’s often in control when it comes to her health and lifestyle choices.

“Taylor Swift has been eating super-sized portions this holiday season – and sources blame her rotten love life for falling off the fitness train. Ever since the fauxmance fallout [caused by her fake romance with Tom Hiddleston] she’s been eating a lot of candy and desserts to cheer herself up.”

As her fans know, Swift is a huge baker and often posts Instagram photos of herself baking up a storm in her kitchen. It’s not a secret that Swift loves to eat cookies, pies, and muffins. But, the source added that the singer-songwriter has been drinking too much, but it’s not the kind of drinking you would think she’s doing.

“Taylor doesn’t drink much if ever, it’s all about the sugar and carbs when she indulges. That’s been a lot lately, because she’s so down about her love life.”

In the new photos of Swift, it’s clear that she’s not sitting around and eating her sorrows away. Though the singer loves her sweets, it’s clear that she watches her diet. Back in March 2016, Delish published an in-depth look at Swift’s daily diet. She indulges in sweets from time to time, but she eats in moderation to help prevent any over-indulgence and possible weight gain, according to the report.

On Monday through Friday, Swift eats healthy but doesn’t restrict herself by counting calories or cutting out food groups. For the international pop star, it’s all about eating everything in moderation. She also limits her drinking during the week unless she’s attending an A-list event.

Hello baking, my old friend… A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 12, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

Salads, sandwiches, and yogurt are some of her favorite foods to eat, and she tries to eat healthy snacks and light foods when she’s planning the week ahead. For instance, Swift will snack on fruit or nuts instead of candy or a bag of potato chips. Swift has also cut sodas and other sugary drinks from her diet and makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Burgers, fries, and pizza are just some of the foods that she will eat on the weekends. It sure doesn’t look like Swift is still pining after Hiddleston, nor has she turned to emotional eating to get over her ex-boyfriend.

[Featured image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com]