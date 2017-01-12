Steve Harvey Under Fire Again, Mocks Asian Men, Says They Are  ‘Unattractive And Undateable’

Steve Harvey faces another backlash for mocking Asian men and saying they find it difficult to date women.

The actor and comedian was poking fun at self-help books on his talk show Monday night, according to the Daily Mail. The 59-year-old broke down in a fit of laughter when he read the title of one of the books: How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men. Harvey after laughing for several seconds had then asked the audience, “excuse me do you like Asian men?”

The television host meant it as a rhetorical question as he then bowed his head twice and said “No thank you” in a clipped accent. A camera panned to a woman in the audience who was seen laughing. The woman next to her had an indecisive expression etched on her face, probably shocked at what she just heard and not knowing how to react.

Steve Harvey thinks the idea of being attracted to an Asian man is laughable https://t.co/5QSTGN5ZCv pic.twitter.com/IeOBlesT0d — HuffPostEnt (@HuffPostEnt) January 10, 2017

The comedian continued to poke fun at the book published in 2002 asking he wondered what would be inside the book. The three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner said the book would probably be only a page long, adding that he could not fathom women liking Asian men when he could not even stand Chinese food.

“I don’t even like Chinese food…It don’t stay with you no time. I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.”

This latest outburst from the seemingly controversial comedian is coming just two weeks before he is set to host the Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines. The Philippines is home to the current Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach and is an island located in Southeast Asia.

Steve Harvey "Do You Like Asian Men? No." https://t.co/xboIbJvz2F

Asian Men are gorgeous. The question is why would anyone want Harvey ($$$) — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) January 10, 2017

Harvey hosted the esteemed event last December where he committed one of the biggest blunders ever on live television. There were two contestants left in the competition, but the Family Feud host went ahead to crown the wrong winner, Miss Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia. Gutierrez had broken down in tears, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd as she was given a bouquet of flowers and had a crown placed on her head.

Amazingly, Harvey retracted his statement and announced that “the first runner-up is Colombia. Miss Universe 2015 is Miss Philippines.” His statement was met with hisses and boos from the audience as Wurtzbach was transfixed in shock as the crown was taken from Gutierrez’s head and placed on hers.

The daytime talk show host speaking to Today, revealed he was ashamed over the incident and also angry. The bestselling author of Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man pointed out that it was not his mistake alone; adding that he had read what was on the teleprompter, only to be told something different in his ear piece.

Okay Steve Harvey's joke about Asian men being unattractive was trash but that doesn't mean Asians can use it as an excuse to be anti-black. — big bad wolf (@CHOWKlNG) January 10, 2017

damn steve harvey must really be confused if he thinks asian guys are unattractive — KAIA PAPAYA$$ ????✨ (@ailanikai) January 11, 2017

Steve Harvey thinks nobody wants to date asian men. I think nobody wants to date Steve Harvey. $10 says I'd win that poll in a landslide! — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) January 11, 2017

“I mean, I was ashamed for the mistake, but I was also a little angry… a lot of people could have stepped up and said, ‘I played a role in this, too you know. I made a mistake too,’ but nobody did.”

Despite his glaring error, Steve Harvey was asked back to host the televised event which will hold January 29.

His purported racist remarks that Asian men were unattractive and “undateable” was slammed on The Angry Asian Man blog. A source speaking to Fusion said too much would not have been read into his remarks if he only poked fun at the title and did not single out Asian men. A study at a dating site, OK Cupid pointed out that Asian men were finding it difficult to get dates on their site.

How #Asian actors are still getting the short end of the #Hollywood stickhttps://t.co/5ly2LUPnDz — Media Mix Group (@media_mixgroup) January 10, 2017

Many Asian Americans also feel they are not adequately represented onscreen and by extension in Hollywood. However, there have been some TV memorable moments like Aziz Ansari’s Masters of None, Riz Ahmed in The Night Of and Steven Yeun in The Walking Dead. Yeun was only the third Asian man to grace the cover ofEntertainment Weekly.

This is not the first time that Harvey’s remarks would be putting him in hot water. According to the Inquisitr, The father of seven was captured on tape 20 years ago by a former employee, Joseph Cooper saying he hated white people and urging minorities to spit and assault them. The 59-year-old has gone on to sue Cooper accusing him of trying to use the sensitive material to extort $ 5 million from him.

Harvey’s lawyers revealed that the Dallas man was peddling over 120 hours of tape and contacting people who were trying to work with the comedian to put pressure on him to part with cash. According to them, Cooper felt that they could influence Steve Harvey who is reportedly worth $100 million towards making the deal. Cooper created the tapes in March 1993 when he was asked to videotape Harvey’s act his comedy club. Joseph Cooper had described Harvey as “the worst person that’s ever been on television,” and initially sued the television host for $20 million.

Steve Harvey is heading to court to fight accusations he went on racist rants against white people 20 years ago https://t.co/2KVMiM7580 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 11, 2017

In court documents, the Family Feud host insisted that the material was made over 20 years ago when his stand-up comedy material was “a lot edgier.” According to him, he last performed stand-up comedy in August 2012 and had now gravitated towards more family-friendly material. The radio personality said he used material that was extremely funny, adding that he did not have to be conscious about his image or brand because he was small-timer back then. Harvey is due in court January 23.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizello/AP Images]